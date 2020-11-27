Näköislehti
Turkuun tuli ennätysiso apurahapotti – suurimmat summat meriteollisuuden, tekoälyn ja myynnin tutkimukseen

Juha Paju-Heikkilä
Meriteollisuuden trendien tutkimus sai 50000 euroa.
Meriteollisuuden trendien tutkimus sai 50000 euroa.

Jenni Honkanen

Turun Sanomat

Apurahoja kauppatieteelliseen tutkimukseen ja koulutukseen myöntävä Liikesivistysrahasto jakaa tänä vuonna Turun seudulle 711 500 euroa. Summa on suurempi kuin kertaakaan aiemmin. Yhteensä apurahoja tuli Turkuun 45 kappaletta.

Valtakunnallisesti apurahoja myönnettiin tällä kertaa 292 kappaletta kaikkiaan 4,44 miljoonan euron arvosta.

Tänä vuonna painopistealueet olivat datatalous, liiketoiminnan uudistaminen, yrittäjyyteen liittyvät skaalautuminen ja kasvu, tulevaisuuskestävä ympäristö sekä johtamisen osaaminen.

Valtaosa Turun apurahoista kohdistuu väitöskirjatyöskentelyyn ja post doc -tutkimuksiin, loput opinto- ja konferenssimatkoihin ja myös konferenssien järjestämiseen. Painopistealueista merkittävimpiä olivat liiketoiminnan uudistaminen, tulevaisuuskestävä ympäristö ja johtamisen osaaminen.

Tänä vuonna Liikesivistysrahasto myönsi pitkäaikaiseen työskentelyyn myös 50 000 euron apurahoja. Niitä tuli Turkuun kolmelle tutkijalle ja heidän tutkimusryhmilleen. Tutkimusten aiheet sivuavat meriteollisuutta, tekoälyä ja myyntiä.

Eini Haajan tutkimuksessa on määrä selvittää seuraavien kahden vuoden aikana, kuinka erilaiset megatrendit vaikuttavat suomalaiseen meriteollisuuteen.

Erityisesti ekologiset arvot vaativat alaa kehittämään nopeasti ympäristöystävällisempää laivanrakennusta ja digitalisaatio tarjoaa tähän valtavasti mahdollisuuksia. Koronapandemia taas on pakottanut telakat pohtimaan uusia ratkaisuja, kun risteilyt ovat vähentyneet ja rajoja suljettu.

Matti Mäntymäen tutkimuksessa selvitetään tekoälyn hallinnan käytäntöjä, jotka mahdollistavat vastuullisen ja läpinäkyvän tekoälyn käyttämisen organisaatioissa, sekä mahdollisuuksia kaupallistaa näitä käytäntöjä.

Harri Terho tutkii yritysten välistä kaupankäyntiä, joka on muuttunut digitalisaation myötä radikaalisti.

Fakta

Turkuun 45 apurahaa

DSc (Econ) Majid Aleem, 30000 euroa, Leadership and Psychological Safety in Virtual Work Environments

DSc (Econ) Irfan Ameer, 22000, Detection and prevention of corruption in developing country markets: A collaborative role of multinational companies

MSc (Econ) Promotosh Barua, 23000, Institutional Logics: The Paradox of Modern Slavery in Clothing Industry

PhD Larissa Carine Braz Becker, 15000, Understanding the journey of recovery from compulsive consumption with practice theory

MSc (Econ) Suellen Cavalheiro Silva, 10000, Creative Entrepreneurship - An Analysis of the Finnish Creative Economy through the Platform Strategy of Freelancers and Micro-entrepreneurs

Lic.Sc. (Econ) Anna Elkina, 12000, Unfolding identity work and changes in identity through entrepreneurial enactment

PhD Mohamed Farhoud, 23000, Reward-based Crowdfunding as a Catalyst of Social Enterprises’ Legitimacy, Autonomy, and Performance

MSc (Tech) Isabel Galvis, 23000, Ideological Imprinting in Social Enterprises

DSc (Econ) Saheed Adebayo Gbadegeshin, 12000, Smart Use of Data Analytics for Small Businesses and Startups

MSc International Business Dennis Grenda, 23 000, Digital Competences for Middle Managers in Industry 4.0

PhD Muhammad Bilal Gulfraz, 1500, Customer Online Shopping Experience and Platform Loyalty

KTT Eini Haaja ja tutkimusryhmä. 50000, Muutos – Megatrendit uudistamassa meriteollisuutta Suomessa

KTM Emilia Aliisa Isolauri, 23000, Risks of Money Laundering Towards International Business: Assessing the effectiveness of anti-money laundering regulation in Europe

KTT Elina Jaakkola, 4000, Markkinamuotoilu ja Engagement Management

MSc (Econ) Laura Jaramillo, 12000, Miten pelimaailmoita luodaan? Affektiivisia kuvauksia pelaamisesta ja pelisuunnittelusta

KTL Leena Jokinen, 18000, Tulevaisuuteen suuntautuva yhteisöllinen vastuullisuus laivanrakennuksen verkostoissa

KM Mikko Järvilehto, 8000, Innovaatiokilpailun johtaminen ja kilpailijoiden suorituskyky - Innovation contest management and contestant performance

KTT Erja Kettunen-Matilainen, 5000, European Green Deal and sustainable food exp. Tutkimusvierailu, Ca'Foscari University of Venice, Italia

KTT Anne Kovalainen, 3000, Skills, Creativity and Innovation in the Digital Platform Era: Analyzing the New Reality of Expertise, Professions and Entrepreneurship

MSc (Tech) Ignat Kulkov, 12000, Business ecosystems in the Nordic life science market

KTM Henna Leino, 8000, The emotion-based needs of vulnerable secondary customers of elderly care services

MA Ting Long, 10000, Understanding Tourists’ Attachment to Social Media Use: An Empirical Research on Finnish and Chinese Theme Parks

DSc (Econ) Harri Lorentz ja Sini Laari, 6000, Attention-based view on disruption risk management for supply resilience,

KTT Harri Lorentz, 3000, The microfoundations of the dynamic capability for digital transformation of manufacturing supply chains

MSc (Econ) Danijela Majdenic, 23000, Learning in Global Virtual Teams; a sensemaking perspective

Filosofian lisensiaatti Katariina Mattila, 23000, Emotional persuasion in advertising - analyzing dialectal language, visual images and their interplay in TV commercials

DSc (Econ) Mekhail Mustak,10000, Creating and Capturing Value in Business Markets through Artificial Intelligence Based Services

KTT Matti Mäntymäki ja tutkimusryhmä, 50000, Governance of Artificial Intelligence

KTM Ekaterina Panina, 5000, Managing business customer experiences: strategic roles of Target Experiences

Perheyritysten liitto ry, 10000, Suomalaisen perheyrittäjyyden historia

FM Pasi Pohjolainen, 23000, Lihankulutuksen vähentymisen esteet ja mahdollisuudet Suomessa kuluttajanäkökulmasta

VTT Seppo Poutanen, 3000, Skills, Creativity and Innovation in the Digital Platform Era: Analyzing the New Reality of Expertise, Professions and Entrepreneurship

KTM Otto Rosendahl, 23000, Arvon yhteisluonnin suhde ideologioihin ja yhteiskuntaan - sosiaalisten järjestelmien teorian anti markkinoinnin palveluvaltaiselle logiikalle

KTT Juulia Räikkönen, 1500, 29th Nordic Symposium on Tourism and Hospitality Research

DSc (Econ) Muhammad Hamza Siddique, 10000, Narrating dark experiences: Understanding the influence of destination image created by electronic media on customers dark experiences at dark tourist sites

DSc (Econ) Muhammad Sufyan, 15000, Automation and international relocation of value chain activities in the era of digital transformations (Cases of Finnish multinational firms)

DSc (Econ) Muhammad Sufyan, 1500, Entrepreneurial dynamic capabilities as micro-foundations of value chain relocation capabilities of migrant international ventures

Master of Business Administration Sirja Sulakatko, 23000, Interdisciplinary research: Identifying and developing virtual team leadership competencies Heikki J Helkaman muistorahastosta (Johtajuus ja liiketoiminnan johtaminen -määrätarkoituspooli)

MBA Anu Tandon, 12000, Sustaining human-technology interactions in the future: A multi-method examination of FoMO and the dark side of social media

KTT Harri Terho ja tutkimusryhmä, 50000, Managing the new B2B sales imperative: The role of sales enablement in facilitating digitally supported customer purchase journeys

Turun yliopisto, Turun työtieteiden keskus TCLS, 10000, WORK2021-konferenssi New Work beyond Crises 18.-20.8.2021, Turku

Turun yliopiston kauppakorkeakoulu, 10000, RENT Research in entrepreneurship and small business -konferenssin järjestäminen Turussa 2021

KTM Juho Vaiste, 23000, AI Developers as Ethical Change Agents. How can we support AI developers to design and implement ethical technology solutions

MSc (Econ) Habeeb Yahya, 23000, Finding optimal trade-off between liquidity and corporate governance in the context of insider trading

MSc (Tech) Markus Philipp Zimmer, 6000, Digital Transformation of an Incumbent Organisation: How Organisational Activities Enact Digital Transformation

