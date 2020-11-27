Turkuun tuli ennätysiso apurahapotti – suurimmat summat meriteollisuuden, tekoälyn ja myynnin tutkimukseen

Fakta
Turkuun 45 apurahaa
DSc (Econ) Majid Aleem, 30000 euroa, Leadership and Psychological Safety in Virtual Work Environments
DSc (Econ) Irfan Ameer, 22000, Detection and prevention of corruption in developing country markets: A collaborative role of multinational companies
MSc (Econ) Promotosh Barua, 23000, Institutional Logics: The Paradox of Modern Slavery in Clothing Industry
PhD Larissa Carine Braz Becker, 15000, Understanding the journey of recovery from compulsive consumption with practice theory
MSc (Econ) Suellen Cavalheiro Silva, 10000, Creative Entrepreneurship - An Analysis of the Finnish Creative Economy through the Platform Strategy of Freelancers and Micro-entrepreneurs
Lic.Sc. (Econ) Anna Elkina, 12000, Unfolding identity work and changes in identity through entrepreneurial enactment
PhD Mohamed Farhoud, 23000, Reward-based Crowdfunding as a Catalyst of Social Enterprises’ Legitimacy, Autonomy, and Performance
MSc (Tech) Isabel Galvis, 23000, Ideological Imprinting in Social Enterprises
DSc (Econ) Saheed Adebayo Gbadegeshin, 12000, Smart Use of Data Analytics for Small Businesses and Startups
MSc International Business Dennis Grenda, 23 000, Digital Competences for Middle Managers in Industry 4.0
PhD Muhammad Bilal Gulfraz, 1500, Customer Online Shopping Experience and Platform Loyalty
KTT Eini Haaja ja tutkimusryhmä. 50000, Muutos – Megatrendit uudistamassa meriteollisuutta Suomessa
KTM Emilia Aliisa Isolauri, 23000, Risks of Money Laundering Towards International Business: Assessing the effectiveness of anti-money laundering regulation in Europe
KTT Elina Jaakkola, 4000, Markkinamuotoilu ja Engagement Management
MSc (Econ) Laura Jaramillo, 12000, Miten pelimaailmoita luodaan? Affektiivisia kuvauksia pelaamisesta ja pelisuunnittelusta
KTL Leena Jokinen, 18000, Tulevaisuuteen suuntautuva yhteisöllinen vastuullisuus laivanrakennuksen verkostoissa
KM Mikko Järvilehto, 8000, Innovaatiokilpailun johtaminen ja kilpailijoiden suorituskyky - Innovation contest management and contestant performance
KTT Erja Kettunen-Matilainen, 5000, European Green Deal and sustainable food exp. Tutkimusvierailu, Ca'Foscari University of Venice, Italia
KTT Anne Kovalainen, 3000, Skills, Creativity and Innovation in the Digital Platform Era: Analyzing the New Reality of Expertise, Professions and Entrepreneurship
MSc (Tech) Ignat Kulkov, 12000, Business ecosystems in the Nordic life science market
KTM Henna Leino, 8000, The emotion-based needs of vulnerable secondary customers of elderly care services
MA Ting Long, 10000, Understanding Tourists’ Attachment to Social Media Use: An Empirical Research on Finnish and Chinese Theme Parks
DSc (Econ) Harri Lorentz ja Sini Laari, 6000, Attention-based view on disruption risk management for supply resilience,
KTT Harri Lorentz, 3000, The microfoundations of the dynamic capability for digital transformation of manufacturing supply chains
MSc (Econ) Danijela Majdenic, 23000, Learning in Global Virtual Teams; a sensemaking perspective
Filosofian lisensiaatti Katariina Mattila, 23000, Emotional persuasion in advertising - analyzing dialectal language, visual images and their interplay in TV commercials
DSc (Econ) Mekhail Mustak,10000, Creating and Capturing Value in Business Markets through Artificial Intelligence Based Services
KTT Matti Mäntymäki ja tutkimusryhmä, 50000, Governance of Artificial Intelligence
KTM Ekaterina Panina, 5000, Managing business customer experiences: strategic roles of Target Experiences
Perheyritysten liitto ry, 10000, Suomalaisen perheyrittäjyyden historia
FM Pasi Pohjolainen, 23000, Lihankulutuksen vähentymisen esteet ja mahdollisuudet Suomessa kuluttajanäkökulmasta
VTT Seppo Poutanen, 3000, Skills, Creativity and Innovation in the Digital Platform Era: Analyzing the New Reality of Expertise, Professions and Entrepreneurship
KTM Otto Rosendahl, 23000, Arvon yhteisluonnin suhde ideologioihin ja yhteiskuntaan - sosiaalisten järjestelmien teorian anti markkinoinnin palveluvaltaiselle logiikalle
KTT Juulia Räikkönen, 1500, 29th Nordic Symposium on Tourism and Hospitality Research
DSc (Econ) Muhammad Hamza Siddique, 10000, Narrating dark experiences: Understanding the influence of destination image created by electronic media on customers dark experiences at dark tourist sites
DSc (Econ) Muhammad Sufyan, 15000, Automation and international relocation of value chain activities in the era of digital transformations (Cases of Finnish multinational firms)
DSc (Econ) Muhammad Sufyan, 1500, Entrepreneurial dynamic capabilities as micro-foundations of value chain relocation capabilities of migrant international ventures
Master of Business Administration Sirja Sulakatko, 23000, Interdisciplinary research: Identifying and developing virtual team leadership competencies Heikki J Helkaman muistorahastosta (Johtajuus ja liiketoiminnan johtaminen -määrätarkoituspooli)
MBA Anu Tandon, 12000, Sustaining human-technology interactions in the future: A multi-method examination of FoMO and the dark side of social media
KTT Harri Terho ja tutkimusryhmä, 50000, Managing the new B2B sales imperative: The role of sales enablement in facilitating digitally supported customer purchase journeys
Turun yliopisto, Turun työtieteiden keskus TCLS, 10000, WORK2021-konferenssi New Work beyond Crises 18.-20.8.2021, Turku
Turun yliopiston kauppakorkeakoulu, 10000, RENT Research in entrepreneurship and small business -konferenssin järjestäminen Turussa 2021
KTM Juho Vaiste, 23000, AI Developers as Ethical Change Agents. How can we support AI developers to design and implement ethical technology solutions
MSc (Econ) Habeeb Yahya, 23000, Finding optimal trade-off between liquidity and corporate governance in the context of insider trading
MSc (Tech) Markus Philipp Zimmer, 6000, Digital Transformation of an Incumbent Organisation: How Organisational Activities Enact Digital Transformation