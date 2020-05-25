Näköislehti
Jätä uutisvinkki
Kotimaa

Here's our evening round-up of the latest coronavirus news from Finland – Monday

Finnair started a new round of layoff talks today, involving more than 6,000 staff.
Finnair started a new round of layoff talks today, involving more than 6,000 staff.

Latest virus numbers from THL

Ministry wants to buy €100 million worth of protective equipment

Children in low-income families hit hardest by coronavirus pandemic

Finnair starts more layoff talks today

PM forced to release coronavirus papers

Opera star reveals her online life during lockdown

News Now Finland / Lännen Media

Lännen Media

Latest virus numbers from THL

The Finnish Institute for Health and Welfare THL says there have now been 6,599 confirmed cases of coronavirus, an increase of 20 new cases from the day before.

There have also been 308 coronavirus-related deaths, which is an increase of one person from the day before.

The number of people currently receiving hospital treatment around the country is also falling in all areas. There are two fewer people in hospital and one less person in intensive care compared to Sunday.

More than 60% of patients who were admitted to intensive care had some kind of long-term illness.

Ministry wants to buy €100 million worth of protective equipment

The Ministry of Health has submitted a procurement proposal to buy €100 million worth of protective equipment for the National Emergency Supply Agency NESA, as the coronavirus pandemic continues.

The ministry announced the bid on Monday, and wants to buy not just from international sources but also from Finnish companies to help domestic production and guarantee availability of the equipment.

Jatkuu mainoksen jälkeen
Mainos päättyy

“The coronavirus epidemic will continue to slow down, but we are prepared for the fact that the disease situation may change in the future, and the demand for protective equipment will increase from the current level” says Aino-Kaisa Pekonen (Left) Minister of Social Affairs and Health.

The €100 million would buy at least nine million surgical face masks to cover nose and mouth; at least 1.5 million higher-specification face masks; up to 150 million pairs of gloves; six million protective coats and aprons.

Prime Minister Sanna Marin has been forced to order the release of papers that show how an expert committee handled coronavirus deliberations.
Prime Minister Sanna Marin has been forced to order the release of papers that show how an expert committee handled coronavirus deliberations.

Children in low-income families hit hardest by coronavirus pandemic

Many children from low-income families are facing fears about the coronavirus crisis, and are concerned about their family’s livelihood.

That’s according to a new survey from Save the Children. Overall more than 1-in-4 children said they felt their mental well-being during the crisis was poor, while this number rose to 40% in children from low income families.

In the survey children from low-income families were also more likely to report difficulties in attending school. Save the Children asked more than 3,000 children during April about the effects of the coronavirus epidemic on their everyday life and schooling.

Finnair starts more layoff talks today

Finnair started a new round of layoff talks today, involving more than 6,000 staff.

Although the national carrier has announced a return to around 30% of its services from July – and plans to operate 70% of flights from the end of the year – there is not going to be enough work for all its staff at first.

The airline previously announced temporary layoffs and these will now be extended to include more staff.

“Considering the uncertainties caused by travel restrictions and the coronavirus situation in general, the return to normal will take a considerable time. That is why the temporary layoffs we now start negotiations on unfortunately seem to be inevitable” says Johanna Karppi, Finnair’s Senior Vice President for People & Culture.

Last week Finnair unveiled its summer schedule and set out the return to business strategy to get flights in the air after the worst of the coronavirus crisis. However a number of Finnish cities will not have any domestic flights this summer and have complained about being left out of Finnair’s route map.

"Twitter is so bubbly and so welcome, and when I have some lonely moments it’s cheering me up, and I’m wholeheartedly enjoying it, especially these days when you can’t meet anyone."

Karita Mattila

Opera star

Jatkuu mainoksen jälkeen
Mainos päättyy
“The coronavirus epidemic will continue to slow down, but we are prepared for the fact that the disease situation may change in the future, and the demand for protective equipment will increase from the current level” says Aino-Kaisa Pekonen Minister of Social Affairs and Health.
“The coronavirus epidemic will continue to slow down, but we are prepared for the fact that the disease situation may change in the future, and the demand for protective equipment will increase from the current level” says Aino-Kaisa Pekonen Minister of Social Affairs and Health.

PM forced to release coronavirus papers

Prime Minister Sanna Marin (SDP) has been forced to order the release of papers that show how an expert committee handled coronavirus deliberations, after being accused of unnecessarily keeping them secret.

The non-confidential papers were used by the government’s Coronavirus Coordination Group which was set up in February and headed by Marin’s State Secretary Mikko Koskinen – a former Social Democratic Party staffer – and his counterparts from ministries.

The Coordination Group has been discussing a wide range of issues around the pandemic and the government’s response to it, but argued that a 1999 law on government openness didn’t apply to them, when Finnish News Agency STT asked to see all the relevant documents.

Now the PM says that “in principle all background material and calculations on which coronavirus decision-making was based should be published in accordance with the principles of open science and research.”

Opera star reveals her online life during lockdown

Finnish opera star Karita Mattila has been spending her extended coronavirus stay in Finland, and using the time to connect with an online community of fans and admirers who enjoy the two-time Grammy Award winner’s light flirty banter, pictures of afternoon cocktails and posing at the piano, and emoji-laden insights into her life.

The soprano’s season was canceled when theatres and festivals closed during the coronavirus crisis but she’s looking forward to getting back on the road.

"Twitter is so bubbly and so welcome, and when I have some lonely moments it’s cheering me up, and I’m wholeheartedly enjoying it, especially these days when you can’t meet anyone. You always find somebody to have a conversation" she says.

Mattila is looking forward to being able to perform again, and should be on stage in Finland again later this year.

“There are so many people who have been following me from my early years and it’s very moving and very touching how they are so loyal, and it is such a beautiful relationship […] I want to come back as long as they want me” she says.

The full stories and more can be read here: www.newsnowfinland.fi

Jatkuu mainoksen jälkeen
Mainos päättyy

Tausta

Daily news about the coronavirus crisis – koronauutiset englanniksi

Luotettavan tiedon tarve on kasvanut koronakriisin jatkuessa. Kaikkia maakuntamme asukkaita ei suomen- tai ruotsinkielinen media tavoita. Siksi julkaisemme koronakriisin aikana joka ilta englanninkielisen uutiskoosteen päivän tapahtumista. Uusi kooste ilmestyy luettavaksi maanantaista perjantaihin kello 19.30.

Englanninkielinen kooste koronauutisista kertoo nimenomaan päivän tiedoista ja tapahtumista Suomessa. Aineiston tuottaa Lännen Median lehtien käyttöön englanninkielinen uutispalvelu News Now Finland.

As the coronavirus crisis continues our readers have an increased need for reliable information. Not all residents of our region are reached by Finnish or Swedish-language media. That's why we've started to publish an English-language news summary of the day's coronavirus news. The new round-up will be available online Monday through Friday at 7:30pm.

The English-language compilation of coronavirus news has the latest information related to Finland. The material is produced for Lännen Media publications by the English-language news service News Now Finland.

Haluatko käyttää

Osallistuaksesi keskusteluihin ole hyvä ja kirjaudu TS-tunnuksillasi

Olet kirjautuneena yritystunnuksella. Yritystunnuksella ei voi osallistua keskusteluihin.
Aloita keskustelu tästä jutusta
Otsikko
TS:n verkkokeskustelun säännöt
Viesti

Viesti lähetetty!

Keskusteluja julkaistaan arkisin kello 9–23 ja viikonloppuisin kello 8–22.
Virhe viestin lähetyksessä.
TS:n verkkokeskustelun säännöt

Uudet näkökulmat keskustelussa vievät asioita eteenpäin. Siksi Turun Sanomat kannustaa verkkosivuillaan aktiiviseen ja rakentavaan keskusteluun.

Verkkokeskusteluun osallistuminen edellyttää rekisteröitymistä (jonka pääset tekemään tästä). Rekisteröityminen ei edellytä lehden tilaamista.

Keskusteluun voit kirjoittaa omalla nimelläsi tai nimimerkillä. Suosittelemme oman nimen käyttöä, sillä on arvokasta seistä mielipiteidensä takana. Ole kriittisenäkin kohtelias ja kunnioita muita. Epäasiallinen käytös estää osallistumisen keskusteluun.

Turun Sanomien verkkokeskusteluun tulevat viestit tarkastetaan ennakolta. Siksi viestit julkaistaan viiveellä, ja julkaisusta päättää toimitus. Keskusteluja julkaistaan arkisin kello 9–23 ja viikonloppuisin kello 8–22. Toimitus voi lyhentää ja muokata kirjoituksia.

Kirjoittaja on juridisessa vastuussa viestinsä sisällöstä. Rasistisia, herjaavia tai ihmisten yksityisyyttä loukkaavia viestejä ei julkaista. Muista hyvät tavat, älä huuda äläkä kiroile.

Kirjoita napakasti. Emme julkaise yli 1 800 merkin viestejä. Pysy keskusteluketjun aihepiirissä. Älä yritä muuttaa aihetta. Tekstin yhteyteen voi liittää teemaan liittyviä asiallisia linkkejä, jotka toimitus tarkistaa ennalta. Mainoksia emme julkaise.

Verkon keskustelut ovat osa Turun Sanomien sisältöä, josta olemme vastuussa. Toimitus voi harkintansa mukaan sulkea keskusteluketjun.

Toimitus suosittelee
Turun linna paloi pahasti kesän 1941 pommituksissa.
Teemat

"Kuluneena keväänä meillä on ollut paljon helpompaa" – Sodan jälkeen normaaliin ei ollut nopeaa paluuta

Monet kulttuuripääkaupunkihankkeet, kuten päättäjäiset vuoden viimeisenä päivänä 2011, toteutettiin Aurajoen äärellä.Joen elävöittäminen kuuluukiin tuoreen raportin mukaan kulttuurikaupunkivuoden onnistumisiin.
Kulttuuri

Kulttuuripääkaupunkivuoden terveystarkastus tehtiin etänä – sivistymättömyyden vasta-aineita edelleen kaupunkilaisissa

Kustannusliike Parkko on julkaissut videon, jossa viisi eri lukijaa lukee Joutomaa-teoksen kokonaisuudessaan. Lukijoina toimivat Tommi Parkko (kuvassa), Antton Kainulainen, Alma Rajala, Susinukke Kosola ja Tom Linkinen. Videon ovat toteuttaneet Aleksi Kauppinen ja Tommi Vuorinen.
TS Kirja

Kirja-arvio: T. S. Eliotin runoklassikon päivitetty suomennos riisuu säkeet turhista kiemuroista ja tuo tekstin lähemmäs alkukielistä asua

Niskavuoren nuoren emännän ensi-ilta oli 14. helmikuuta tänä vuonna. Kuukautta myöhemmin esitystoiminta keskeytyi hallituksen ilmoitettua rajoituksensa koronavirustartuntojen leviämisen hidastamiseksi ja riskiryhmien suojelemiseksi. Huhtikuun alussa Kaupunginteatteri ilmoitti, ettei näytelmä jatka syksyllä ohjelmistossa. Kuvassa Ulla Reinikainen (vas.), Mika Kujala, (Minna Hämäläinen ja Markus Ilkka Uolevi.
Kulttuuri

Korona tappoi Turun niskavuorelaiset ennen aikojaan – "Iso itku pääsi", Loviisaa näytellyt Minna Hämäläinen tunnustaa

Luetuimmat

1

Päivittyvä koronaseuranta: Varsinais-Suomen uudet tartunnat ovat nyt pääosin perheen sisäisiä

2

Jokirannalla vilisi ihmisiä lauantai-iltapäivänä – tartuntavaara tiedostetaan, mutta suuresti tilanne ei huolestuta

3

"En pääse tulemaan kotiin pitkään aikaan" – Johanna heräsi aamulla puhelinsoittoon ja kuuli heti puolison äänestä, että jotain oli vialla

4

Stuk: Olkiluoto 3:sta löytyi hyvin merkittävä vika – Rikkinäisiä venttiilejä ja suunnittelupuutteita hätägeneraattorissa

5

Tutkija: Ruotsissa koronasta kerrotaan rehellisemmin kuin Suomessa – Meillä epävarmuudesta ollaan hiljaa, jotta auktoriteetti säilyisi

Lisää
Videot
Video

Pyyhepäivän maistiaisia maailmankaikkeuden huonoimmasta runoudesta

Paikalliset

TS-arkisto: Ruotsin kuningaspari promovoitiin keväällä 1990

Video

Luonto Plus – kevään luontoaiheisia kirjoja

Poliisi operoi Sirkkalankadulla Turussa torstai-iltapäivällä.
Paikalliset

Turussa tehty useita poliisioperaatioita – Sirkkalankadulla tutkittiin auto ja roskiksia

Kaarinalainen Krista Myllyperkiö soittaa Charles Auguste de Bériotin viulukonserttoa nro 9, opus 104.
Teemat

14-vuotiaan Krista Myllyperkiön viulutunnit ovat sujuneet myös etänä – "Opea olisi kiva nähdä jo livenä"

Sigynin uiva telakka Loke lasketaan juhannukseen mennessä siten, että laivan kylki on lähellä veden pintaa. Sigyn pidetään irti Aurajoen vedestä.
Paikalliset

Sigyn palasi Aurajokeen Ruissalon telakalta – "Sitä katseli ihan uusin silmin"

Paikalliset

Parkki Sigyn on palannut paikalleen Aurajokeen

Video

TS-arkisto: Jari Kurri Turussa kesällä 1991

Video

Mount Everestille Hirvensalon rinnettä pitkin

Video

Videosatu Napsis-kirjasta

Paikalliset

Retrovideo: Koripallon kärkipeli vuodelta 1999 Piiloset vs. Huima

Paikalliset

Retrovideo: Pukevan johtaja toivoi toriparkkia Turkuun

Uusimmat

VR sulkee palvelun viidessä paikassa – yksi on Turku

Liedossa Vanhalinnan ja Hakkisen alueella sattui putkirikko – talousvesi on keitettävä

"Täydellinen tapa vaientaa oppositio ja aktivistit" – Kiina ajaa Hongkongiin pakolla historiallisen lain, joka rapauttaisi Hongkongin autonomian

Here's our evening round-up of the latest coronavirus news from Finland – Monday

Pääministeri Marin jää sairauslomalle vilustumisen vuoksi ­– koronatestitulos on negatiivinen

Lisää
Raision kaupunki

Raisio kutsuu luonnossa liikkujia – tunnetko jo nämä kohteet

HRK Konevuokraamo Turun aluepäällikkö Mika Isakssonilla on rakennuskonealalta vuosien kokemus.
Hämeen Rakennuskone Oy

Rakennusvälineiden vuokramarkkinat jaetaan uusiksi

Kuntokauppa

Riku Suokas vaihtoi auton sähköpyörään – ”Laihdun ja säästän 3000 euroa vuodessa

Jouni Laaksonen nimeää Lemmenjoen kultareitin yhdeksi pohjoisen löytämättömäksi helmeksi. – Vaikka kansallispuisto onkin aika tunnettu, siellä on sellaista laajuutta ja tilaa, jota harva tajuaa, Laaksonen sanoo.
Matkailu

Löytämättömät helmet odottavat pohjoisen erämaissa – tässä tärpit vähemmän kolutuille reiteille

Turun linna paloi pahasti kesän 1941 pommituksissa.
Teemat

"Kuluneena keväänä meillä on ollut paljon helpompaa" – Sodan jälkeen normaaliin ei ollut nopeaa paluuta

Copyright © Turun Sanomat Oy

Vastaava päätoimittaja: Kari Vainio

Verkkotoimitus:

050 563 9576

ts.verkkotoimitus@ts.fi