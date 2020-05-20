Näköislehti
Jätä uutisvinkki
Kotimaa

Here's our evening round-up of the latest coronavirus news from Finland – Wednesday

Prime Minister Sanna Marin still enjoys heightened popularity in the latest polls. The young social democratic leader has left the earlier number one, Finns Party, in the shadows.
Prime Minister Sanna Marin still enjoys heightened popularity in the latest polls. The young social democratic leader has left the earlier number one, Finns Party, in the shadows.

Latest virus numbers from THL

Isolation rules relaxed for elderly people

VR plans to restore 85% of train timetables

Prime Minister enjoys continued coronavirus poll bounce

Petrol station networks open up their restaurants and cafes

News Now Finland / Lännen Media

Lännen Media

Latest virus numbers from THL

The Finnish Institute for Health and Welfare THL says there have now been 6,443 confirmed cases of coronavirus in Finland, an increase of 44 from yesterday.

There have also now been 304 coronavirus-related deaths in hospitals, care homes and private residents – an increase of 3 from the previous day.

The epidemic is progressing at different rates in different parts of Finland, and although the majority of cases are in the Uusimaa region, there are currently 118 people in hospital around the country, with 20 of those patients receiving treatment in intensive care. The number of Covid-19 patients in hospital and ICU is declining or leveling off in all hospital districts.

Rules are relaxing for elderly people

No hugging or kissing, but it's okay to meet friends and family as long as social distancing is observed. That's the main new rule today as the Government eases restrictions for elderly people.

Minister for Family and Basic Services Krista Kiuru (SDP) made the announcement which encourages Finland's over-70s to get outside if they can to walk, enjoy nature or pick berries, or do more baking and crafting indoors to boost their mental health.

Jatkuu mainoksen jälkeen
Mainos päättyy

The idea behind the new rules for Finland’s estimated 800,000 people aged over 70, is that there should be social distancing but not complete isolation.

Officials stress the importance of good health in general for older people, and say it’s essential not to cancel doctor’s appointments or skip treatment for long-term illnesses.

Professori Markku Jokisipilä explains Marin's poll popularity: "We have 300 people dead which by international comparison is a very low figure, and the majority of ordinary people think this is under control now and it gives them a basic satisfaction in the government’s line".
Professori Markku Jokisipilä explains Marin's poll popularity: "We have 300 people dead which by international comparison is a very low figure, and the majority of ordinary people think this is under control now and it gives them a basic satisfaction in the government’s line".

VR plans to restore 85% of train timetables

Finland’s train network operator VR says it’s returning to “near normal” service from the middle of next month.

VR is currently running about 50% of its services and plans to increase that to 85% by 15th June.

“Domestic tourism is more relevant this summer than ever before. Increasing train services means more choice and flexibility for the customer to travel, when the time of travel can be chosen outside of peak hours” says Topi Simola, VR’s Director of Passenger Traffic.

Services will increase to Kokkola, Kemi, Jyväskylä and Kajaani – perhaps not surprising since Finnair announced this week it wouldn’t operate any summer flights to those cities. Night trains to Kemijärvi and Kolari will also start again, as well as car train services.

VR is restoring train services to summer tourism destinations like Hanko, Ekenäs and Savonlinna; and also increasing the number of trains stopping at Oulu, Seinäjoki and Vaasa.

Prime Minister enjoys continued coronavirus poll bounce

Prime Minister Sanna Marin and her Social Democratic Party are enjoying continued support from potential voters during the coronavirus crisis.

A new poll in Helsingin Sanomat newspaper on Wednesday asked 2,214 people which party they would vote for if a general election was held now.

Some 22.1% said they would vote for the Social Democrats – up 1.7 percentage points since the last poll. In second place 18.1% of people said they would vote for the populist Finns Party, a fall of another 2.1 percentage points.

"We can explain this that Sanna Marin gets so much publicity and the public seems to be happy with the way she’s handling things. We have 300 people dead which by international comparison is a very low figure, and the majority of ordinary people think this is under control now and it gives them a basic satisfaction in the government’s line" says Professor Markku Jokisipilä, from the Centre for Parliamentary Studies at the University of Turku.

Jatkuu mainoksen jälkeen
Mainos päättyy

All the other parties have seen their support stay the same, or move up or down by margins of 0.3% or less.

Finland’s estimated 800,000 people aged over 70 now have new corona rules. There should be social distancing but not complete isolation. Pekka and Riitta Kurkijärvi have spent their coronavirus quarantine working in their garden in Kangasala, Tampere Region.
Finland’s estimated 800,000 people aged over 70 now have new corona rules. There should be social distancing but not complete isolation. Pekka and Riitta Kurkijärvi have spent their coronavirus quarantine working in their garden in Kangasala, Tampere Region.

Petrol station networks open up restaurants and cafes

Hundreds of petrol stations are getting ready to open up their restaurants and cafes from 1st June.

During the last two months during the lockdown, most petrol stations were restricted to selling fuel and some limited take-away meals.

However Teboil says it's going to fully re-open its food courts at 105 service stations starting with home-cooked lunches.

Meanwhile SOK is going to start opening its ABC petrol station restaurant halls, the majority of which have remained partially open.

"ABC traffic shops and hotels are the backbone of Finland's domestic tourism, and restrictions on the number of customers or opening hours are very challenging in terms of returning operations to normal" says Harri Tuomaala, ABC Chain Director

Restaurants will only be allowed 50% occupancy with guests when they open again.

The full stories and more can be read here: www.newsnowfinland.fi

Tausta

Daily news about the coronavirus crisis – koronauutiset englanniksi

Luotettavan tiedon tarve on kasvanut koronakriisin jatkuessa. Kaikkia maakuntamme asukkaita ei suomen- tai ruotsinkielinen media tavoita. Siksi julkaisemme koronakriisin aikana joka ilta englanninkielisen uutiskoosteen päivän tapahtumista. Uusi kooste ilmestyy luettavaksi maanantaista perjantaihin kello 19.30.

Englanninkielinen kooste koronauutisista kertoo nimenomaan päivän tiedoista ja tapahtumista Suomessa. Aineiston tuottaa Lännen Median lehtien käyttöön englanninkielinen uutispalvelu News Now Finland.

As the coronavirus crisis continues our readers have an increased need for reliable information. Not all residents of our region are reached by Finnish or Swedish-language media. That's why we've started to publish an English-language news summary of the day's coronavirus news. The new round-up will be available online Monday through Friday at 7:30pm.

The English-language compilation of coronavirus news has the latest information related to Finland. The material is produced for Lännen Media publications by the English-language news service News Now Finland.

Haluatko käyttää

Osallistuaksesi keskusteluihin ole hyvä ja kirjaudu TS-tunnuksillasi

Olet kirjautuneena yritystunnuksella. Yritystunnuksella ei voi osallistua keskusteluihin.
Aloita keskustelu tästä jutusta
Otsikko
TS:n verkkokeskustelun säännöt
Viesti

Viesti lähetetty!

Keskusteluja julkaistaan arkisin kello 9–23 ja viikonloppuisin kello 8–22.
Virhe viestin lähetyksessä.
TS:n verkkokeskustelun säännöt

Uudet näkökulmat keskustelussa vievät asioita eteenpäin. Siksi Turun Sanomat kannustaa verkkosivuillaan aktiiviseen ja rakentavaan keskusteluun.

Verkkokeskusteluun osallistuminen edellyttää rekisteröitymistä (jonka pääset tekemään tästä). Rekisteröityminen ei edellytä lehden tilaamista.

Keskusteluun voit kirjoittaa omalla nimelläsi tai nimimerkillä. Suosittelemme oman nimen käyttöä, sillä on arvokasta seistä mielipiteidensä takana. Ole kriittisenäkin kohtelias ja kunnioita muita. Epäasiallinen käytös estää osallistumisen keskusteluun.

Turun Sanomien verkkokeskusteluun tulevat viestit tarkastetaan ennakolta. Siksi viestit julkaistaan viiveellä, ja julkaisusta päättää toimitus. Keskusteluja julkaistaan arkisin kello 9–23 ja viikonloppuisin kello 8–22. Toimitus voi lyhentää ja muokata kirjoituksia.

Kirjoittaja on juridisessa vastuussa viestinsä sisällöstä. Rasistisia, herjaavia tai ihmisten yksityisyyttä loukkaavia viestejä ei julkaista. Muista hyvät tavat, älä huuda äläkä kiroile.

Kirjoita napakasti. Emme julkaise yli 1 800 merkin viestejä. Pysy keskusteluketjun aihepiirissä. Älä yritä muuttaa aihetta. Tekstin yhteyteen voi liittää teemaan liittyviä asiallisia linkkejä, jotka toimitus tarkistaa ennalta. Mainoksia emme julkaise.

Verkon keskustelut ovat osa Turun Sanomien sisältöä, josta olemme vastuussa. Toimitus voi harkintansa mukaan sulkea keskusteluketjun.

Toimitus suosittelee
Laura Langh-Lagerlöfin johtama perheyritys myi vielä viime vuonna rikkipesureita kuin kuumille kiville. Ensimmäiset merkit koronaviruksesta Langh Groupissa huomattiin jo tammikuussa.
Talous

TS-selvitys: Nämä ovat Varsinais-Suomen sata suurinta yritystyönantajaa – työpaikkojen lisääntyminen alkoi hiipua jo ennen koronaa

Inkeri Markkula valitsi väitöstutkimuksen aiheeksi palsasuot, koska ne ovat ekosysteemi, johon ilmaston lämpeneminen vaikuttaa voimakkaasti. Ne toimivat malliekosysteeminä.
Tiede

Lapin palsasuot katoavat ja ikirouta sulaa – ja sammalpunkit viestivät ilmastonmuutoksesta

Niskavuoren nuoren emännän ensi-ilta oli 14. helmikuuta tänä vuonna. Kuukautta myöhemmin esitystoiminta keskeytyi hallituksen ilmoitettua rajoituksensa koronavirustartuntojen leviämisen hidastamiseksi ja riskiryhmien suojelemiseksi. Huhtikuun alussa Kaupunginteatteri ilmoitti, ettei näytelmä jatka syksyllä ohjelmistossa. Kuvassa Ulla Reinikainen (vas.), Mika Kujala, (Minna Hämäläinen ja Markus Ilkka Uolevi.
Kulttuuri

Korona tappoi Turun niskavuorelaiset ennen aikojaan – "Iso itku pääsi", Loviisaa näytellyt Minna Hämäläinen tunnustaa

Kupittaan palloiluhalli on Turun tuorein liikuntapaikkasatsaus. Se valmistui reilut kaksi vuotta sitten.
Urheilu

"Artukainen tuntuu kaukaa haetulta" – urheiluväki toivoo järkevyyttä Turun liikuntapaikkarakentamiseen

Luetuimmat

1

Vastaantulija hyökkäsi lapsiperheen kimppuun Turussa – kaatoi lastenvaunut ja pyöräilevän pikkulapsen

2

Jethro Rostedt eroaa Turun kokoomuksen valtuustoryhmästä ja perustaa oman

3

Raision kaupunginjohtaja Ari Korhonen jätti irtisanoutumisensa - lähtöön ei yhtä yksittäistä syytä

4

Päivittyvä koronaseuranta: Koko maassa koronatartuntoja nyt 6 433 – Varsinais-Suomessa seitsemän uutta tapausta

5

Turussa naarmutettiin yön aikana jopa kymmentä autoa – poliisi pyytää havaintoja pitkästä miehestä

Lisää
Videot
Sigynin uiva telakka Loke lasketaan juhannukseen mennessä siten, että laivan kylki on lähellä veden pintaa. Sigyn pidetään irti Aurajoen vedestä.
Paikalliset

Sigyn palasi Aurajokeen Ruissalon telakalta – "Sitä katseli ihan uusin silmin"

Paikalliset

Parkki Sigyn on palannut paikalleen Aurajokeen

Video

TS-arkisto: Jari Kurri Turussa kesällä 1991

Video

Mount Everestille Hirvensalon rinnettä pitkin

Video

Videosatu Napsis-kirjasta

Paikalliset

Retrovideo: Koripallon kärkipeli vuodelta 1999 Piiloset vs. Huima

Paikalliset

Retrovideo: Pukevan johtaja toivoi toriparkkia Turkuun

Luonto Plus -ohjelman luontoasiantuntija, Turun yliopiston eläinmuseon konservaattori Ari Karhilahti (edessä) ja toimittaja Ann-Mari Rannikko ihastelevat Jaaninojan penkkoja.
Luonto

Luonto Plus Jaaninojalla – virkistysalue ihastuttaa

Tuoreet maailmanmestarit Saku Koivu, Hannu Virta ja Petteri Nummelin railakkaissa juhlatunnelmissa vuonna 1995.
Paikalliset

Retrovideo: "Suomi on uusi maailmanmestari!"

Luonto

Luonto Plus kohtasi vesimyyrän Järvelän kosteikolla

Hanne-Mari Kiuttu on aina kouluttanut omat kilpahevosensa. 8-vuotias Chérubin osaa jo paljon grand prix -tason kouluratsastusliikeitä.
Urheilu

Turkulainen kilparatsastaja Hanne-Mari Kiuttu haluaa tuntea hevosensa läpikotaisin ja kouluttaa ne kohteliaiksi

Pilotti Marko Virolainen on lentänyt neljä vuotta ja on nykyään myös Turun tähystystukikohdan päällikkö.
Paikalliset

Kun hevonkuusessa palaa, ovat kulotähystäjät usein ensimmäisinä paikalla – Palotähystyskausi alkoi ja TS pääsi taivaalle mukaan

Uusimmat

Here's our evening round-up of the latest coronavirus news from Finland – Wednesday

Turun Riennon Taitoluistelu ja Skating Team Raisio yhdistyivät taatakseen toiminnan jatkumisen

Harvinainen delfiinilaji ilmestyi yllättäen Kemiönsaaren vesille – edellisen kerran nähty Suomessa liki 70 vuotta sitten

Raision Loimu saa hakkuriosastolleen mieluisan paluumuuttajan

Tällä tavalla koronavirus tarttuu nyt – rajoitusten purku huolettaa infektiolääkäriä

Lisää
HRK Konevuokraamo Turun aluepäällikkö Mika Isakssonilla on rakennuskonealalta vuosien kokemus.
Hämeen Rakennuskone Oy

Rakennusvälineiden vuokramarkkinat jaetaan uusiksi

Kuntokauppa

Riku Suokas vaihtoi auton sähköpyörään – ”Laihdun ja säästän 3000 euroa vuodessa

Gorilla Sports

Leuanvetotanko on yksi kodin monipuolisimmista kuntoilulaitteista

Jouni Laaksonen nimeää Lemmenjoen kultareitin yhdeksi pohjoisen löytämättömäksi helmeksi. – Vaikka kansallispuisto onkin aika tunnettu, siellä on sellaista laajuutta ja tilaa, jota harva tajuaa, Laaksonen sanoo.
Matkailu

Löytämättömät helmet odottavat pohjoisen erämaissa – tässä tärpit vähemmän kolutuille reiteille

Turun linna paloi pahasti kesän 1941 pommituksissa.
Teemat

"Kuluneena keväänä meillä on ollut paljon helpompaa" – Sodan jälkeen normaaliin ei ollut nopeaa paluuta

Copyright © Turun Sanomat Oy

Vastaava päätoimittaja: Kari Vainio

Verkkotoimitus:

050 563 9576

ts.verkkotoimitus@ts.fi