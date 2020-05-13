Näköislehti
Jätä uutisvinkki
Kotimaa

Here's our evening round-up of the latest coronavirus news from Finland – Wednesday

President Sauli Niinistö's annual Kultaranta policy forum is moving online this year due to the pandemic, and participants will be discussing Finland - and the world - after coronavirus.
President Sauli Niinistö's annual Kultaranta policy forum is moving online this year due to the pandemic, and participants will be discussing Finland - and the world - after coronavirus.

Latest numbers on confirmed cases and deaths

New national guidelines for coronavirus symptoms

Ferry crossings set for major changes on board

Government meets to discuss restaurant re-openings & business support

Dozens of staff and patients infected at Laakso Hospital

President's Kultaranta talks get coronavirus agenda

News Now Finland / Lännen Media

Lännen Media

Latest numbers on confirmed cases and deaths

The Finnish Institute for Health and Welfare says there have now been 6,054 confirmed cases of coronavirus in Finland, an increase of 51 since yesterday.

There have also been 284 coronavirus-related deaths in Finland, an increase of 9 from the day before.

Across the country there are currently 157 people in hospital receiving treatment for Covid-19 complications, and 35 in intensive care. Those numbers have been declining over the last few weeks and the majority of patients are in the capital city region - only nine ICU patients are being treated outside the Helsinki and Uusimaa Hospital District.

Meanwhile the Ministry of Social Affairs and Health has ordered all staff who come into contact with people in elderly homes or home care services to wear masks. Employees should cover their nose and mouth with either a surgical mask, a washable or disposable mask, or a visor to cover the whole face.

The Finnish Institute for Health and Welfare THL is now advising anyone with coronavirus symptoms to get a test.
The Finnish Institute for Health and Welfare THL is now advising anyone with coronavirus symptoms to get a test.

New national guidelines for coronavirus symptoms

The Finnish Institute for Health and Welfare THL is now advising anyone with coronavirus symptoms to get a test.

Jatkuu mainoksen jälkeen
Mainos päättyy

This is a change of direction from earlier official advice at the start of the pandemic, which said anyone with mild symptoms should just stay at home and self-medicate, and let the virus run its course.

Now THL says the sooner that Covid-19 is confirmed, the sooner the infected person can be isolated and other potentially exposed people can be traced. The policy change comes as testing capacity increases, and laboratories are able to handle more tests every day.

“Rapid detection of coronavirus infection helps each patient protect their loved ones from possible further infection" THL Chief Physician Taneli Puumalainen.

Finland now has the capacity to do more than 8,000 tests each day.

Ferry crossings set for major changes on board

Ferry passengers crossing the Baltic Sea between Finland and Estonia will see major changes to their journey when routes re-open this week. The government is easing border restrictions with Finland’s Schengen neighbours on Thursday to allow cross-border travel for work or other essential reasons.

There has been such strong demand for tickets on Tallink services that the company has scheduled extra crossings – even though boats will only be half full.

“We reduced passenger capacity by 50% on the ships and so we are only selling tickets up to that capacity” says Katri Link from Tallink Group.

Tallink has removed as many seats as possible to try and guarantee social distancing for passengers on board, and not all services will be available initially. There are tighter standards in restaurants and for food service; extra security on board to manage embarkation and disembarkation crowds; and a medical team on the ship at all times who can isolate any people who become sick during the crossing.

Government meets to discuss restaurant re-openings & business support

Government ministers are meeting in Helsinki on Wednesday evening, to discuss further measures to ease the impact of coronavirus on Finnish businesses.

The aid could come as direct support to cover loss of income during the pandemic, and estimates of how much the government is ready to make available range from hundreds of millions up to a billion euros.

Jatkuu mainoksen jälkeen
Mainos päättyy

The aid would be available to businesses across a range of sectors.

Also on the agenda today is how restaurants, cafes and bars – which have been closed since early April – can start to re-open after the end of May, and whether there should be some restrictions on opening hours, or special arrangements to ensure distancing between customers.

Dozens of staff and patients infected at Laakso Hospital

Dozens of staff at one of the main Helsinki hospitals treating coronavirus patients have themselves tested positive for the virus.

Since mid-March 65 employees at the capital’s Laakso Hospital have been confirmed with Covid-19, with half of the infections detected in three specialist coronavirus wards.

All 800 staff at the hospital are being tested for the virus, even if they’re not showing any symptoms. So far 500 have been tested.

In addition to the staff, 14 patients in other wards at the hospital have also been infected with coronavirus.

They have all been isolated, and everyone exposed to the virus has been quarantined.

Finally at Kultaranta, President Niinistö will hold a discussion with Speaker of Parliament Matti Vanhanen and Prime Minister Sanna Marin.
Finally at Kultaranta, President Niinistö will hold a discussion with Speaker of Parliament Matti Vanhanen and Prime Minister Sanna Marin.

President's Kultaranta talks get coronavirus agenda

President Sauli Niinistö's annual Kultaranta policy forum is moving online this year due to the pandemic, and participants will be discussing Finland - and the world - after coronavirus.

The talks take place on Sunday 24th May and feature guests from politics, media, and academia as well as from the Finnish business world. On the agenda are topics such as whether we will see closer cooperation or more competition after the crisis; how Finland's economy will cope; and the impact of the outbreak on our society.

Finally, President Niinistö will hold a discussion with Speaker of Parliament Matti Vanhanen (Centre) and Prime Minister Sanna Marin (SDP).

Members of the public can participate by sending questions and comments which Niinistö and other participants will answer during the live broadcast.

The full stories and more can be read here.

Tausta

Daily news about the coronavirus crisis – koronauutiset englanniksi

Luotettavan tiedon tarve on kasvanut koronakriisin jatkuessa. Kaikkia maakuntamme asukkaita ei suomen- tai ruotsinkielinen media tavoita. Siksi julkaisemme koronakriisin aikana joka ilta englanninkielisen uutiskoosteen päivän tapahtumista. Uusi kooste ilmestyy luettavaksi maanantaista perjantaihin kello 19.30.

Englanninkielinen kooste koronauutisista kertoo nimenomaan päivän tiedoista ja tapahtumista Suomessa. Aineiston tuottaa Lännen Median lehtien käyttöön englanninkielinen uutispalvelu News Now Finland.

As the coronavirus crisis continues our readers have an increased need for reliable information. Not all residents of our region are reached by Finnish or Swedish-language media. That's why we've started to publish an English-language news summary of the day's coronavirus news. The new round-up will be available online Monday through Friday at 7:30pm.

The English-language compilation of coronavirus news has the latest information related to Finland. The material is produced for Lännen Media publications by the English-language news service News Now Finland.

Haluatko käyttää

Osallistuaksesi keskusteluihin ole hyvä ja kirjaudu TS-tunnuksillasi

Olet kirjautuneena yritystunnuksella. Yritystunnuksella ei voi osallistua keskusteluihin.
Aloita keskustelu tästä jutusta
Otsikko
TS:n verkkokeskustelun säännöt
Viesti

Viesti lähetetty!

Keskusteluja julkaistaan arkisin kello 9–23 ja viikonloppuisin kello 8–22.
Virhe viestin lähetyksessä.
TS:n verkkokeskustelun säännöt

Uudet näkökulmat keskustelussa vievät asioita eteenpäin. Siksi Turun Sanomat kannustaa verkkosivuillaan aktiiviseen ja rakentavaan keskusteluun.

Verkkokeskusteluun osallistuminen edellyttää rekisteröitymistä (jonka pääset tekemään tästä). Rekisteröityminen ei edellytä lehden tilaamista.

Keskusteluun voit kirjoittaa omalla nimelläsi tai nimimerkillä. Suosittelemme oman nimen käyttöä, sillä on arvokasta seistä mielipiteidensä takana. Ole kriittisenäkin kohtelias ja kunnioita muita. Epäasiallinen käytös estää osallistumisen keskusteluun.

Turun Sanomien verkkokeskusteluun tulevat viestit tarkastetaan ennakolta. Siksi viestit julkaistaan viiveellä, ja julkaisusta päättää toimitus. Keskusteluja julkaistaan arkisin kello 9–23 ja viikonloppuisin kello 8–22. Toimitus voi lyhentää ja muokata kirjoituksia.

Kirjoittaja on juridisessa vastuussa viestinsä sisällöstä. Rasistisia, herjaavia tai ihmisten yksityisyyttä loukkaavia viestejä ei julkaista. Muista hyvät tavat, älä huuda äläkä kiroile.

Kirjoita napakasti. Emme julkaise yli 1 800 merkin viestejä. Pysy keskusteluketjun aihepiirissä. Älä yritä muuttaa aihetta. Tekstin yhteyteen voi liittää teemaan liittyviä asiallisia linkkejä, jotka toimitus tarkistaa ennalta. Mainoksia emme julkaise.

Verkon keskustelut ovat osa Turun Sanomien sisältöä, josta olemme vastuussa. Toimitus voi harkintansa mukaan sulkea keskusteluketjun.

Toimitus suosittelee
Rokotustilaisuus oli vakava paikka lapsille ja äideille. Kuva on 1800- ja 1900-lukujen vaihteesta, jolloin isorokko oli jo käynyt harvinaiseksi pakollisten rokotusten, tehokkaamman terveydenhuoltojärjestelmän, karanteenitoimien ja myös uusintarokotusten ansiosta. Aikaisemmin oli virheellisesti uskottu, että rokotuksen antama suoja olisi elinikäinen.
Tiede

Isorokko hävitettiin maan päältä 40 vuotta sitten – myös TS:n toimittajan isotäti menehtyi ihmiskuntaa piinanneeseen tautiin

Kilpakävelijänä tutuksi tullut Reima Salonen on nykyisin ammattikalastaja, joka on nähty myös Turun Silakkamarkkinoilla. Nykyisin suurin osa saaliista menee vientiin. Arkistokuva on vuodelta 2012.
Urheilu

Mitä kuuluu, Reima Salonen – Kävelymestari viihtyy nyt hiihtoladuilla

Luostarinmäen museokorttelin opastus sijoittuu vuoteen 1828, kun on kulunut vuosi suuresta Turun palosta.
Kulttuuri

Museoiden ääniopastukset ja videokurkistukset tarjoavat yllättäviäkin näkökulmia turkulaiseen historiaan

Luetuimmat

1

Tyksin infektiontorjunnan ylilääkäri: Toiseen aaltoon syytä varautua

2

Turun kauppatorin suunnittelukilpailun ehdotukset julkaistiin – voi kommentoida 21. toukokuuta asti

3

Tässä ovat Turun ja Varsinais-Suomen uudet ylioppilaat – katso lukiokohtaiset nimilistat

4

Kattelus sai yllätyshaastajia Laitilaan

5

Päivittyvä koronaseuranta: Suomessa nyt 6 054 koronavirustartuntaa – Turussa kaksi uutta tartuntaa

Lisää
Videot
Tuoreet maailmanmestarit Saku Koivu, Hannu Virta ja Petteri Nummelin railakkaissa juhlatunnelmissa vuonna 1995.
Paikalliset

Retrovideo: "Suomi on uusi maailmanmestari!"

Luonto

Luonto Plus kohtasi vesimyyrän Järvelän kosteikolla

Hanne-Mari Kiuttu on aina kouluttanut omat kilpahevosensa. 8-vuotias Chérubin osaa jo paljon grand prix -tason kouluratsastusliikeitä.
Urheilu

Turkulainen kilparatsastaja Hanne-Mari Kiuttu haluaa tuntea hevosensa läpikotaisin ja kouluttaa ne kohteliaiksi

Pilotti Marko Virolainen on lentänyt neljä vuotta ja on nykyään myös Turun tähystystukikohdan päällikkö.
Paikalliset

Kun hevonkuusessa palaa, ovat kulotähystäjät usein ensimmäisinä paikalla – Palotähystyskausi alkoi ja TS pääsi taivaalle mukaan

Heikki Muntola, Hanna-Maria Matinolli sekä lapset Jalmari, 6, ja Anna, 3, asuvat uniikkikodissa Paimiossa. Heikki Muntola halusi suunnitella kodin, joka näkyy tummana ja häipyy maisemaan metsää vasten.
Lukemisto

Latomaisessa uniikkitalossa ei ole perinteisiä ikkuna-aukkoja, valo tulvii paimiolaiskotiin monimetristen terassien läpi

Kaupunginjohtaja Jouni Pärssinen. Kun Paimion uutta keskustaa suunniteltiin, Paimio oli vielä kunta.
Paikalliset

Retrovideo: Kun Paimiolle uutta keskustaa suunniteltiin

Metsässä samoilu parantaa ihmisen fyysistä ja psyykkistä hyvinvointia.
Luonto

Luonto Plus: Korvensuun rauhoitettu metsä

Lahjan Tyttöjen Phantomit.
Paikalliset

Retrovideo: Joukkuevoimistelun SM-kisat Turussa 2003

Video

TSTV-arkisto: Friskalanlahti sai lintutornin

Video

Luonto Plus – Lenholmin luonnonsuojelualueella

Video

Teollisuushalli tuhoutui tulipalossa

Tero Koivunen näyttää, miten kuntosalilla voi harjoittaa tasapainoa kävelemällä juoksumatolla takaperin tai vaihtelemalla suuntaa, toki turvallisuus huomioiden.
Terveys

Tukeudutko seinään kenkiä jalkaan laittaessa? Tasapaino kunnossa?

Uusimmat

Suunenäsuojuksia käytetään sairaaloissa riskiryhmään kuuluvien potilaiden hoidossa

USA karkottaa nopeasti satoja lapsisiirtolaisia koronaviruspandemian vuoksi

Uusi koronatuki tarjotaan kaikille yrityksille – ravintolat voivat hakea lisäksi uutta tukea, mutta muista tuista vähennettynä

Viinimaisteri kertoo, mikä on saksalaisten suosion salaisuus – Virtuaalitastingissä maistellaan kolmea Rieslingiä

Näyttelijä, räppäri ja kirjailija – Karoliina Niskanen on taiteen sekatyöläinen

Lisää
Gorilla Sports

Leuanvetotanko on yksi kodin monipuolisimmista kuntoilulaitteista

K-Citymarket Länsikeskus

Turun uusi Citymarket-kauppias Juha Jylli pisti heti tuulemaan - verkkokauppa auki pikaisella aikataululla

Preeco Trading Oy

Oma kasvihuone – ota nämä seikat huomioon valinnassa

Thaimaasta palannut sukelluskouluttaja Ari Nupponen kellumassa Kuopion matkustajasatamassa.
Matkailu

Koti purjeveneessä Phuketissa vaihtui Kuopion vuokra-asuntoon, kun Ari Nupposelta loppui sukelluskouluttajan työ

Aila Suojanen huolehtii kunnostaan kävelemällä säännöllisesti. Puistoissa on kuntoilutelineitä, joille voi poiketa lenkin lomassa.
Liikunta

Koronakaranteeni koettelee ikääntyvien toimintakykyä – Näillä kotijumppaohjeilla vahvistat lihaskuntoa ja tasapainoa

Copyright © Turun Sanomat Oy

Vastaava päätoimittaja: Kari Vainio

Verkkotoimitus:

050 563 9576

ts.verkkotoimitus@ts.fi