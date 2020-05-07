Here's our evening round-up of the latest coronavirus news from Finland – Thursday

Latest numbers and casualties

Ministers self-isolate in Covid-19 precaution

Police launch investigation into nursing home deaths

Under-fire public health chief receives support from colleagues, PM

Lännen Media: Coronavirus restrictions slowed other infectious diseases

Minister of Labour Tuula Haatainen and Minister of Social Affairs and Health Aino-Kaisa Pekonen and might have come into contact on Tuesday with someone suspected of having coronavirus.
Minister of Labour Tuula Haatainen and Minister of Social Affairs and Health Aino-Kaisa Pekonen and might have come into contact on Tuesday with someone suspected of having coronavirus.
Kotimaa | Lännen Media | | 0

News Now Finland / Lännen Media

Latest coronavirus numbers and casualties

The Finnish Institute for Health and Welfare THL says there have been 5,673 confirmed cases of coronavirus in Finland since the first positive test at the end of January. Today's number is an increase of 100 from the day before.

There have also been 255 coronavirus-related deaths reported, an increase of 3 from the previous day.

Around the country there are currently 174 patients in hospital receiving treatment for coronavirus, including 44 in intensive care. The majority of hospitalizations and ICU patients are in the Helsinki and Uusimaa Hospital District.

THL notes that the number of hospitalized Covid-19 patients in most hospital areas has now leveled off.

Antti Kurvinen, the Chairman of the Centre Party Parliamentary Group has also gone to self-isolation after possibly being in contact with someone who has Covid-19.
Antti Kurvinen, the Chairman of the Centre Party Parliamentary Group has also gone to self-isolation after possibly being in contact with someone who has Covid-19.

Ministers self-isolate in Covid-19 precaution

The entire Finnish government cabinet will work from home at least until the end of this week, after two ministers and, separately, a senior politician, may have been exposed to coronavirus.

Minister of Social Affairs and Health Aino-Kaisa Pekonen (Left) and Minister of Labour Tuula Haatainen (Sdp) might have come into contact on Tuesday with someone suspected of having coronavirus. That person has been tested and results will be available within two days.

Pekonen and Haatainen will self-isolate as a precaution and the Prime Minister has instructed the rest of the cabinet to stay at home and work remotely until the results of the test is known. “Let’s take care of each other”, former presidential candidate Haatainen writes on Twitter.

Separately, Antti Kurvinen, the Chairman of the Centre Party Parliamentary Group has also gone to self-isolation after possibly being in contact with someone who has Covid-19. Kurvinen says he will get a test as soon as possible.

Police launch investigation into nursing home deaths

Police in Eastern Finland have launched a formal preliminary investigation into the Kallionsydän nursing home in Kiuruvesi where a number of elderly people died from coronavirus.

The criminal charges being considered include occupational safety offenses, breach of duty of care, and giving false certificates to authorities. Police are also looking into the causes of deaths of residents at the elderly care home, which is run by the Ylä-Savo healthcare authority. Other criminal charges might be considered as the investigation continues.

Officials say the pre-trial investigation will likely takes several months as there is a lot of documentary evidence to consider, and up to 50 people will be questioned about events at the facility.

Professor Mika Salminen, Director of Health Security at the Finnish Institute for Health and Welfare THL, has been variously accused of favouring a herd immunity strategy. Prime Minister Sanna Marin warned against politicizing the work of public health officials.
Professor Mika Salminen, Director of Health Security at the Finnish Institute for Health and Welfare THL, has been variously accused of favouring a herd immunity strategy. Prime Minister Sanna Marin warned against politicizing the work of public health officials.

Under-fire public health chief receives support from colleagues, PM

The public health official who has become the face of Finland’s fight against coronavirus has found himself also the target of criticism of some politicians, sections of the media and scientific critics over his handling of the crisis.

Professor Mika Salminen, Director of Health Security at the Finnish Institute for Health and Welfare THL, has been variously accused of favouring a herd immunity strategy which is said will lead to lots more deaths; losing the trust of his THL colleagues; basing his advice on opinions rather than scientific facts; not releasing enough information; and in one scathing editorial column in Ilta-Sanomat newspaper this week he was was strongly criticised for having too much power as an un-elected official.

The Director General of THL Markku Tervahauta has hit back at critics with a statement on social media defending his colleague Salminen.

“Mika Salminen has the full support of the THL community. His assessments of the coronavirus are not ‘only opinions’ but are based on researched knowledge. We hope that Salminen will be able to continue his official work without undue criticism” says Tervehauta.

Prime Minister Sanna Marin (SDP) also added her thoughts on social media, warning against politicizing the work of public health officials.

Report: Coronavirus restrictions slow other illnesses

Measures put in place to slow the spread of coronavirus in Finland have also had an impact on the spread of other infectious diseases.

Lännen Media reports on Thursday that the number of cases of seasonal influenza in March and April this year was half the number from the year before.

Experts say this is a picture seen across other Nordic countries as well.

Other contact illnesses are also declining this spring such as norovirus, and also some sexually transmitted infections.

The full stories and more can be read here.

"Mika Salminen has the full support of the THL community. His assessments of the coronavirus are not ‘only opinions’ but are based on researched knowledge. We hope that Salminen will be able to continue his official work without undue criticism."

Markku Tervahauta

The Director General of THL

Tausta

Daily news about the coronavirus crisis – koronauutiset englanniksi

Luotettavan tiedon tarve on kasvanut koronakriisin jatkuessa. Kaikkia maakuntamme asukkaita ei suomen- tai ruotsinkielinen media tavoita. Siksi julkaisemme koronakriisin aikana joka ilta englanninkielisen uutiskoosteen päivän tapahtumista. Uusi kooste ilmestyy luettavaksi maanantaista perjantaihin kello 19.30.

Englanninkielinen kooste koronauutisista kertoo nimenomaan päivän tiedoista ja tapahtumista Suomessa. Aineiston tuottaa Lännen Median lehtien käyttöön englanninkielinen uutispalvelu News Now Finland.

As the coronavirus crisis continues our readers have an increased need for reliable information. Not all residents of our region are reached by Finnish or Swedish-language media. That's why we've started to publish an English-language news summary of the day's coronavirus news. The new round-up will be available online Monday through Friday at 7:30pm.

The English-language compilation of coronavirus news has the latest information related to Finland. The material is produced for Lännen Media publications by the English-language news service News Now Finland.

Aiheet

Haluatko käyttää

Osallistuaksesi keskusteluihin ole hyvä ja kirjaudu TS-tunnuksillasi

Olet kirjautuneena yritystunnuksella. Yritystunnuksella ei voi osallistua keskusteluihin.
Aloita keskustelu tästä jutusta
Otsikko
TS:n verkkokeskustelun säännöt
Viesti

Viesti lähetetty!

Keskusteluja julkaistaan arkisin kello 9–23 ja viikonloppuisin kello 8–22.
Virhe viestin lähetyksessä.
TS:n verkkokeskustelun säännöt

Uudet näkökulmat keskustelussa vievät asioita eteenpäin. Siksi Turun Sanomat kannustaa verkkosivuillaan aktiiviseen ja rakentavaan keskusteluun.

Verkkokeskusteluun osallistuminen edellyttää rekisteröitymistä (jonka pääset tekemään tästä). Rekisteröityminen ei edellytä lehden tilaamista.

Keskusteluun voit kirjoittaa omalla nimelläsi tai nimimerkillä. Suosittelemme oman nimen käyttöä, sillä on arvokasta seistä mielipiteidensä takana. Ole kriittisenäkin kohtelias ja kunnioita muita. Epäasiallinen käytös estää osallistumisen keskusteluun.

Turun Sanomien verkkokeskusteluun tulevat viestit tarkastetaan ennakolta. Siksi viestit julkaistaan viiveellä, ja julkaisusta päättää toimitus. Keskusteluja julkaistaan arkisin kello 9–23 ja viikonloppuisin kello 8–22. Toimitus voi lyhentää ja muokata kirjoituksia.

Kirjoittaja on juridisessa vastuussa viestinsä sisällöstä. Rasistisia, herjaavia tai ihmisten yksityisyyttä loukkaavia viestejä ei julkaista. Muista hyvät tavat, älä huuda äläkä kiroile.

Kirjoita napakasti. Emme julkaise yli 1 800 merkin viestejä. Pysy keskusteluketjun aihepiirissä. Älä yritä muuttaa aihetta. Tekstin yhteyteen voi liittää teemaan liittyviä asiallisia linkkejä, jotka toimitus tarkistaa ennalta. Mainoksia emme julkaise.

Verkon keskustelut ovat osa Turun Sanomien sisältöä, josta olemme vastuussa. Toimitus voi harkintansa mukaan sulkea keskusteluketjun.

Kotimaa

Minister of Labour Tuula Haatainen and Minister of Social Affairs and Health Aino-Kaisa Pekonen and might have come into contact on Tuesday with someone suspected of having coronavirus.
Kotimaa

Here's our evening round-up of the latest coronavirus news from Finland – Thursday

Hallituksen ministerit siirtyvät varotoimena etätöihin ainakin kuluvan viikon loppuun.
Kotimaa

Hallitus siirtyy etätöihin kahden ministerin mahdollisen korona-altistuksen vuoksi – myös keskustan ryhmäjohtaja koronatestiin

Suomen Punaisen Ristin Veripalvelun vastaava lääkäri Johanna Castrén kertoo, että veriryhmän saa selville nopeimmillaan minuuteissa laboratoriossa.
Kotimaa

Näin saat selville oman veriryhmäsi, joka voi vaikuttaa mahdollisen koronavirustautisi oireiden vaikeuteen

Poliisin mukaan hoivakoti Kallionsydämen asiakkaista 12 on kuollut koronaan.
Kotimaa

Poliisi aloitti tutkinnan Kiuruveden hoitokodissa tapahtuneista koronaviruskuolemista – poliisi epäilee muun muassa kuolemantuottamuksia

Ulkorajaliikenteen valvonta jatkuu lentokentillä, satamissa ja maarajoilla.
Kotimaa

Hallitus jatkaa rajaliikenteen rajoituksia kesäkuun puoliväliin – osaa rajaliikenteestä avataan jo ensi viikolla

Juhani Damski
Kotimaa

Juhani Damski siirtyy Ilmatieteen laitokselta ympäristöministeriön ylimmäksi virkamieheksi

Koulut saavat viranomaisohjeet, joiden pohjalta ne suunnittelevat turvalliset arjen järjestelyt. Peruskoulut ja päiväkodit avautuvat kaikille 14. toukokuuta.
Kotimaa

Näin koulut aiotaan avata turvallisesti – ei saksia tai muita opetusvälineitä yhteiskäyttöön, ei omia leluja päiväkotiin

Paikalliset

TS:n päivittyvä koronaseuranta: Uusi koronakuolema Varsinais-Suomessa, Mynämäessä 5 koronaan sairastunutta, Turussa ei uusia tartuntoja

Ylen journalismin akatemian päällikkö Elina Ravantti siirtyy ulkoministeriön viestintäjohtajaksi.
Kotimaa

Ylen Elina Ravantti nimitettiin ulkoministeriön viestintäjohtajaksi – valintaprosessi venyi yli puolen vuoden mittaiseksi

Kotimaa

Ammattikorkeakoulujen valintakoepäivämäärät on vahvistettu

Etusivu

Osa joukkoliikenteen kilpailutussopimuksista on tehty väärän lain soveltamiseen perustuen. Sopimuksissa ei siksi käytetä optiovuosia.
Paikalliset

Turku käyttänyt väärää lakia joukkoliikennelinjojen kilpailuttamisessa – asia tuli ilmi, kun tuoreesta hankinnasta valitettiin

Suomen Punaisen Ristin Veripalvelun vastaava lääkäri Johanna Castrén kertoo, että veriryhmän saa selville nopeimmillaan minuuteissa laboratoriossa.
Kotimaa

Näin saat selville oman veriryhmäsi, joka voi vaikuttaa mahdollisen koronavirustautisi oireiden vaikeuteen

Poliisin mukaan hoivakoti Kallionsydämen asiakkaista 12 on kuollut koronaan.
Kotimaa

Poliisi aloitti tutkinnan Kiuruveden hoitokodissa tapahtuneista koronaviruskuolemista – poliisi epäilee muun muassa kuolemantuottamuksia

Paikalliset

TS:n päivittyvä koronaseuranta: Uusi koronakuolema Varsinais-Suomessa, Mynämäessä 5 koronaan sairastunutta, Turussa ei uusia tartuntoja

Paikalliset

Pohjahinta 200 000 euroa – Turku kauppaa Ruissalon 100-vuotiasta Metsäranta-huvilaa

– Sain näyttelyajan nopealla tahdilla ja materiaaleina käytin sitä, mitä löysin kotoa, Fanny Varjo kertoo. Näyttelyssä on esillä kolmiulotteisia teoksia, jotka on tehty kankaasta, helmistä, kipsistä, puusta ja villasta.
Kulttuuri

Kuvataiteilija Fanny Varjon näyttely syntyi korona-ajan inspiroimana – Survival Kit kertoo arjesta pandemian keskellä

Uusimmat

Here's our evening round-up of the latest coronavirus news from Finland – Thursday

Hallitus siirtyy etätöihin kahden ministerin mahdollisen korona-altistuksen vuoksi – myös keskustan ryhmäjohtaja koronatestiin

Koronapäiväkirja: Minna Salakarin ja perheen etätyö- ja opiskeluarkea

Näin saat selville oman veriryhmäsi, joka voi vaikuttaa mahdollisen koronavirustautisi oireiden vaikeuteen

Kuvataiteilija Fanny Varjon näyttely syntyi korona-ajan inspiroimana – Survival Kit kertoo arjesta pandemian keskellä

Pohjahinta 200 000 euroa – Turku kauppaa Ruissalon 100-vuotiasta Metsäranta-huvilaa

Meriaura Group voitti kipsin kuljetuksen – varustamo halusi projektin sen yhteiskuntavastuullisuuden takia

"Moni nuori haluaisi kyllä vaikuttaa asioihin, mutta he eivät tiedä miten" – maailmantuska kääntyy toivoksi ja toiminnaksi

Vallattomasti videoitu kevät – Antti LJ Pääkkösen potpurivideoissa yllättävät biisit kohtaavat ja panhuilu raikaa

Ruotsin koronaviruskuolemien määrä ylitti 3 000:n – asukaslukuun suhteutettuna maan kuolleisuus on maailman kymmenen kärkeä

Lisää
Täysversio Mobiili
21. vuosikerta
Copyright © 2000 - 2020 Turun Sanomat
Vastaava päätoimittaja: Kari Vainio
ISSN: 0356-133X