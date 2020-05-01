Here's our evening round-up of the latest coronavirus news from Finland – Friday & Vappu

Latest Covid-19 cases and fatalities

Police praise "historically peaceful" May Day celebrations

Lack of equipment forces change for health staff in Malmi

Politicians take May Day messages online

Flags thank frontline workers during Covid-19 crisis

The young family of Saku Oikarinen and Heini Ynnil&#228; with children Eliel Ynnil&#228; and Linnea Ynnil&#228; celebrated vappu at home in J&#228;tk&#228;saari district of Helsinki. The parents said they had scaled back some of their consuming connected to their moving house, due to the corona virus pandemic.
The young family of Saku Oikarinen and Heini Ynnilä with children Eliel Ynnilä and Linnea Ynnilä celebrated vappu at home in Jätkäsaari district of Helsinki. The parents said they had scaled back some of their consuming connected to their moving house, due to the corona virus pandemic.
Kotimaa | Lännen Media | | 0

News Now Finland / Lännen Media

Latest Covid-19 cases and fatalities

The Finnish Institute for Health and Welfare says there have now been 5,051 confirmed cases of coronavirus in Finland – an increase of 56 from the day before.

There have also now been 218 coronavirus-related deaths in hospitals, and other places like elderly care homes. That's an increase of seven from the day before.

Around the country there are currently 185 people in hospital, with 49 patients receiving treatment in intensive care units – both of those numbers have been falling over the last two weeks.

THL says that 65% of patients who needed to go into ICU had some form of long-term illness. Healthcare officials stress again that the number of coronavirus infections in Finland is likely to be higher than reported, because not everyone with mild symptoms has been tested so far, and no information is available about the number of people who were infected but didn't show any symptoms at all.

Police praise "historically peaceful" May Day festivities

The National Police Board has praised Finns for sticking to guidelines and not celebrating Vappu the traditional way with gatherings of friends and family.

Calling May Day "historically peaceful throughout the country" the National Police Board says there were exceptionally few people out in public places, there were no large gatherings, and restaurants complied with restrictions as well.

There have been individual incidents of course, but police say the number of alarm calls has been really low compared to last year. "The alarms have been focused on homes, and have mainly been noise and disturbance tasks" says Inspector Ari Järvenpää.

"This May Day even came as a surprise with its serenity" he says.

Lack of equipment forces change for health staff in Malmi

Healthcare workers at a hospital in Malmi have been told they have to treat coronavirus patients without wearing protective gloves, headgear or other protective clothing due to a lack of equipment.

Malmi Hospital is part of the Helsinki and Uusimaa Hospital District, the largest in Finland, and the new guidance sent to staff lists instances when they are, and are not, required to wear protective gear. For example, staff have been advised that gloves are not needed when feeding a patient who has coronavirus.

The story was first reported by Helsingin Sanomat newspaper, which quotes nurses saying the new guidelines are confusing, while hospital administrators say that for brief contacts with patients, not all protective clothing is required.

Politicians take May Day messages online

Finnish party leaders and other politicians traditionally use May Day as a time to give speeches to their constituents, outlining party policies or highlighting some of their own work.

This year however, with public gatherings not allowed during the coronavirus restrictions, politicians too to the internet to share their speeches with supporters.

Prime Minister Sanna Marin (SDP) used her speech to encourage people to look to the future, even during a time of crisis. "Our goal of building a socially, economically and environmentally sustainable society has not changed" says Marin.

Left Alliance's Li Andersson, proposed giving €100 to everyone in Finland to help boost the economy; while the Green's Maria Ohisalo called for welfare reforms.

From the opposition, the Finns Party's Jussi Halla-aho used his speech to talk about the impact of globalisation on Finland, and criticised the use of foreign workers in Finnish agriculture.

Christian Democrats party leader Sari Essayah gave her Mayday or Vappu speech wearing the traditional white student cap. She was seen standing in quiet Helsinki in front of Eduskunta.
Christian Democrats party leader Sari Essayah gave her Mayday or Vappu speech wearing the traditional white student cap. She was seen standing in quiet Helsinki in front of Eduskunta.

Flags thank frontline workers during Covid-19 crisis

Finnish flags have been flying for May Day, with a special dedication this year to all the workers on the front line against coronavirus.

“On Labour Day, we celebrate Finnish work and spring. During the coronavirus epidemic, it is important to thank all those who keep the vital functions of society up and running despite the emergency conditions” says Interior Minister Maria Ohisalo (Green).

“Many of them do not have the opportunity to telework and many have had to reorganise their work completely and very quickly” she adds.

Among the people being highlighted for their invaluable work during the crisis are healthcare staff and those looking after elderly people; police officers; border guards; teachers; public transport workers; cleaners and cashiers.

Flags were raised at 08:00 on Friday morning, and lowered again at 21:00 on Friday night.

Minister of Internal Affairs, Maria Ohisalo, thanked in her traditional speech for Vappu all those who keep the vital functions of society up and running despite the emergency conditions.
Minister of Internal Affairs, Maria Ohisalo, thanked in her traditional speech for Vappu all those who keep the vital functions of society up and running despite the emergency conditions.

The full stories and more can be read here: www.newsnowfinland.fi

"The alarms have been focused on homes, and have mainly been noise and disturbance tasks."

Ari Järvenpää

Police Inspector

Tausta

Daily news about the coronavirus crisis – koronauutiset englanniksi

Luotettavan tiedon tarve on kasvanut koronakriisin jatkuessa. Kaikkia maakuntamme asukkaita ei suomen- tai ruotsinkielinen media tavoita. Siksi julkaisemme koronakriisin aikana joka ilta englanninkielisen uutiskoosteen päivän tapahtumista. Uusi kooste ilmestyy luettavaksi maanantaista perjantaihin kello 19.30.

Englanninkielinen kooste koronauutisista kertoo nimenomaan päivän tiedoista ja tapahtumista Suomessa. Aineiston tuottaa Lännen Median lehtien käyttöön englanninkielinen uutispalvelu News Now Finland.

As the coronavirus crisis continues our readers have an increased need for reliable information. Not all residents of our region are reached by Finnish or Swedish-language media. That's why we've started to publish an English-language news summary of the day's coronavirus news. The new round-up will be available online Monday through Friday at 7:30pm.

The English-language compilation of coronavirus news has the latest information related to Finland. The material is produced for Lännen Media publications by the English-language news service News Now Finland.

Aiheet

Haluatko käyttää

Osallistuaksesi keskusteluihin ole hyvä ja kirjaudu TS-tunnuksillasi

Olet kirjautuneena yritystunnuksella. Yritystunnuksella ei voi osallistua keskusteluihin.
Aloita keskustelu tästä jutusta
Otsikko
TS:n verkkokeskustelun säännöt
Viesti

Viesti lähetetty!

Keskusteluja julkaistaan arkisin kello 9–23 ja viikonloppuisin kello 8–22.
Virhe viestin lähetyksessä.
TS:n verkkokeskustelun säännöt

Uudet näkökulmat keskustelussa vievät asioita eteenpäin. Siksi Turun Sanomat kannustaa verkkosivuillaan aktiiviseen ja rakentavaan keskusteluun.

Verkkokeskusteluun osallistuminen edellyttää rekisteröitymistä (jonka pääset tekemään tästä). Rekisteröityminen ei edellytä lehden tilaamista.

Keskusteluun voit kirjoittaa omalla nimelläsi tai nimimerkillä. Suosittelemme oman nimen käyttöä, sillä on arvokasta seistä mielipiteidensä takana. Ole kriittisenäkin kohtelias ja kunnioita muita. Epäasiallinen käytös estää osallistumisen keskusteluun.

Turun Sanomien verkkokeskusteluun tulevat viestit tarkastetaan ennakolta. Siksi viestit julkaistaan viiveellä, ja julkaisusta päättää toimitus. Keskusteluja julkaistaan arkisin kello 9–23 ja viikonloppuisin kello 8–22. Toimitus voi lyhentää ja muokata kirjoituksia.

Kirjoittaja on juridisessa vastuussa viestinsä sisällöstä. Rasistisia, herjaavia tai ihmisten yksityisyyttä loukkaavia viestejä ei julkaista. Muista hyvät tavat, älä huuda äläkä kiroile.

Kirjoita napakasti. Emme julkaise yli 1 800 merkin viestejä. Pysy keskusteluketjun aihepiirissä. Älä yritä muuttaa aihetta. Tekstin yhteyteen voi liittää teemaan liittyviä asiallisia linkkejä, jotka toimitus tarkistaa ennalta. Mainoksia emme julkaise.

Verkon keskustelut ovat osa Turun Sanomien sisältöä, josta olemme vastuussa. Toimitus voi harkintansa mukaan sulkea keskusteluketjun.

Kotimaa

The young family of Saku Oikarinen and Heini Ynnilä with children Eliel Ynnilä and Linnea Ynnilä celebrated vappu at home in Jätkäsaari district of Helsinki. The parents said they had scaled back some of their consuming connected to their moving house, due to the corona virus pandemic.
Kotimaa

Here's our evening round-up of the latest coronavirus news from Finland – Friday & Vappu

Kevään myötä kuntoiluun tulee uutta puhtia. Osa kuntosaleista on ollut kokonaan kiinni koronakriisin takia, mutta esimerkiksi liikunta- ja hyvinvointikeskus Elixia (arkistokuva Tampereelta) on taas toiminnassa.
Kotimaa

“Olemme pohtineet, mikä on moraalisesti oikein” – Osa kuntosaleista toiminut koronasta huolimatta, osa valmistautuu avaamaan jälleen ovensa

Jussi Halla-aho ihmettelee, kun Suomi siirtää Kreikasta turvapaikanhakijoita kolme kertaa enemmän kuin Saksa, joka on väestöltään 16 kertaa Suomea suurempi.
Kotimaa

Halla-aho muistutti, että kriisin jälkeen kaikki ovat köyhempiä – Rinne puolusti vanhaa vappulupaustaan: "600 000 pienituloisen eläke on noussut"

Li Andersson totesi, että hallitus antaa toukokuussa erillisen lasten ja nuorten tukipaketin.
Kotimaa

Andersson antaisi kaikille satasen elvytyssetelin käytettäväksi kulttuuriin tai palveluun – Essayah puolustaa merkittävää palkankorotusta hoitajille

Suurin osa suomalaisista pelkää eniten läheistensä menettämisen puolesta. Samoja asioita pelkää myös tutkija Saara Koikkalainen, joka kirjoitti kirjan peloista yhdessä äitinsä Marja-Liisa Julkusen kanssa. Julkunen menehtyi viime syksynä. Enää ei tarvitse pelätä, miten äidin syöpä etenee ja joutuuko hän kärsimään, toteaa Koikkalainen.
Kotimaa

Saara Koikkalaisen äiti vahtasi, murehti ja pelkäsi kaikkea ja hänelle jokainen yskäisy oli mahdollinen keuhkotauti – Miksi pelko tuntuu vatsassa?

Saimaannorppa Pullervo on noussut suomalaisten suursuosikiksi WWF:n Norppalivessä. Miten käy tänä kesänä, nouseeko Pullervo taas kivelle? Kuvassa Pullervo loikoilee kevätauringossa kaksi vuotta sitten.
Kotimaa

WWF:n Norppalive tarjoaa huippuviihdettä, jossa ei tapahdu mitään – Näyttäytyykö paikkauskollinen suursuosikki Pullervo taas kameroille?

Anni Cirmirakis halusi antaa Samuel-vauvan toiseksi nimeksi Zygmunt puolalaisen isän mukaan. Perhe asuu Kouvolassa.
Kotimaa

Samuel Zygmunt sai toisen nimensä kuninkailta – E-alkuisten nimien voittokulku jatkuu, mutta onko nimilain muutos nostamassa uusia trendejä?

Kotimaa

Reserviläisliitto: Koronakriisi osoittanut nykymallisen siviilipalveluksen olevan toimimaton

Huoli korona-ajan lapsista on kova. Minkä ajan lapsia ovat ne aikuiset, jotka kohtaavat meneillään olevan kriisin nyt?
Kotimaa

Kolumni: Jokainen on ollut joskus lapsi, ja tämä näkyy meissä yhä – turvallisuuden kaipuu aktivoituu kohdatessamme poikkeustilan

Kotimaa

LM-kysely: Työmarkkinakeskusjärjestöt valmiita pikalomautusten jatkamiselle – Työehtosopimuksia ei haluta avata

Etusivu

Reippailijoita, ei juuri muita. Perinteiset vapunpäivän piknikit Vartiovuorella pidettiin tänä vuonna kotona.
Paikalliset

Vapunpäivää vietettiin Turussa sääntöjä ja kehotuksia noudattaen – "Oli varmaan elämäni erikoisin vappu"

Turun Seudun kannabisyhdistyksen lippuinstallaatio ilmestyi Vartiovuorelle vapunpäivänä.
Paikalliset

Kannabisyhdistys tempaisi Vartiovuorella – Lippumielenilmaus hämmensi ohikulkijoita, poliisi tiesi mistä kyse

Hengitysterapeutti Liana Korsun (vas.) kollegansa kanssa (kuva Liana Korsun).
Maailma

Jokaista potilasta on epäiltävä taudinkantajaksi – työtavat kalifornialaisissa sairaaloissa ovat täysin muuttuneet

Paikalliset

Pernon koulunpurku läpäisi äänestyksen – Perussuomalaiset ja Vasemmistoliitto vastusti

Sisarukset Reija Hakala ja Riku Virtanen pyörittävät Taivassalossa ravintola Kuunaria. Vappupäivänä he jakavat paikallisille lapsille munkkia, simaa ja pitsaa.
Paikalliset

Pitsaa, munkkia ja simaa – Yrittäjä jakaa ilmaista vappumurkinaa kaikille Taivassalon koululaisille

NOFX ei saavu Turkuun kesällä.
Kulttuuri

Punk in Drublic -festivaali siirtyy vuoteen 2021

Uusimmat

Punk in Drublic -festivaali siirtyy vuoteen 2021

Here's our evening round-up of the latest coronavirus news from Finland – Friday & Vappu

Vapunpäivää vietettiin Turussa sääntöjä ja kehotuksia noudattaen – "Oli varmaan elämäni erikoisin vappu"

Kannabisyhdistys tempaisi Vartiovuorella – Lippumielenilmaus hämmensi ohikulkijoita, poliisi tiesi mistä kyse

Koronapäiväkirja: Minna Salakarin ja perheen etätyö- ja opiskeluarkea

Poliisi otti kiinni tapon yritykseen epäillyn miehen Salossa vapunpäivänä

Jokaista potilasta on epäiltävä taudinkantajaksi – työtavat kalifornialaisissa sairaaloissa ovat täysin muuttuneet

Pernon koulunpurku läpäisi äänestyksen – Perussuomalaiset ja Vasemmistoliitto vastusti

“Olemme pohtineet, mikä on moraalisesti oikein” – Osa kuntosaleista toiminut koronasta huolimatta, osa valmistautuu avaamaan jälleen ovensa

Halla-aho muistutti, että kriisin jälkeen kaikki ovat köyhempiä – Rinne puolusti vanhaa vappulupaustaan: "600 000 pienituloisen eläke on noussut"

Lisää
Täysversio Mobiili
21. vuosikerta
Copyright © 2000 - 2020 Turun Sanomat
Vastaava päätoimittaja: Kari Vainio
ISSN: 0356-133X