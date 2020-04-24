Here's our evening round-up of the latest coronavirus news from Finland – Friday

Latest infection numbers and casualties

Report: Two doctors died from coronavirus in Finland

Prime Minister tests negative for coronavirus

Researchers: Epidemic has far reaching effects on society

Coronavirus tracking app to be trialed in Vaasa

Ministers give briefing for children

A smartphone application that helps healthcare professionals identify people who may have been exposed to coronavirus is being piloted at Vaasa Central Hospital from May. The app in the picture is being used in Germany.
A smartphone application that helps healthcare professionals identify people who may have been exposed to coronavirus is being piloted at Vaasa Central Hospital from May. The app in the picture is being used in Germany.
Kotimaa | Lännen Media | | 0

News Now Finland / Lännen Media

Latest infection numbers and casualties

The Finnish Institute for Health and Welfare THL says there are now 4,395 confirmed cases of coronavirus in Finland - an increase of 111 from the previous day.

There are also 177 deaths reported - an increase of just five from the day before.

Meanwhile across the country the number of people receiving hospital treatment for coronavirus has fallen back to 199, with 61 patients in intensive care. Those figures have remained fairly stable, with a slight fall, over the course of the last week.

The Helsinki and Uusimaa Hospital District released new data about the 100 patients that have so far received treatment for Covid-19 symptoms in intensive care. Nearly half of them have been under 60 years old.

Two doctors in Finland have died after contracting coronavirus.
Two doctors in Finland have died after contracting coronavirus.

Report: Two doctors died from coronavirus in Finland

Two doctors in Finland have died after contracting coronavirus, according to a post in an online discussion board of the Finnish Medical Journal Lääkkärilehti, by doctors Janne Aaltonen and Eetu Salunen.

The pair wrote that because of particular risks to men, that medical staff aged over 55 should not be working in conditions that potentially expose them to coronavirus.

"For one reason or another, male doctors seem to be at particularly high risk. We consider it likely that the male sex is an independent risk factor for severe coronavirus infection" Aaltonen and Salunen wrote.

Neither the Ministry of Health nor the Finnish Medical Association Lääkkäriliitto have issued official instructions about male doctors over a certain age not working with Covid patients.

Prime Minister Sanna Marin (SDP) has tested negative for coronavirus. A statement from her office on Friday morning says that she returned to work normally today.
Prime Minister Sanna Marin (SDP) has tested negative for coronavirus. A statement from her office on Friday morning says that she returned to work normally today.

Prime Minister tests negative for coronavirus

Prime Minister Sanna Marin (SDP) has tested negative for coronavirus. A statement from her office on Friday morning says that she returned to work normally today.

On Thursday it was announced that the PM would self-isolate and work from her official residence after a worker at Kesäranta on Friday had themselves come into contact with another person who was confirmed with Covid-19.

That worker had not met the Prime Minister, the PM's staff nor her family and the self-isolation was a precaution.

Researchers: Epidemic has extensive impact on society

Researchers at the Finnish Institute for Health and Welfare THL say the coronavirus epidemic has a far-reaching effect on society, especially our well-being and on health services.

According to the report municipalities have played an unequal role in dealing with the outbreak, with some larger municipalities better able to cope than smaller ones, especially when it comes to managing healthcare.

"If the restrictive measures are continued for the rest of the year, the effects on well-being and the entire national economy will be significant and the recovery will take a long time" says THL Chief Information Officer Pekka Rissanen.

THL says that as some municipal healthcare teams prepared for the virus, they restricted or canceled non-urgent services too early - and that pressure on local healthcare services will inevitably increase after the crisis eases.

Coronavirus tracking app to be trialed in Vaasa

A smartphone application that helps healthcare professionals identify people who may have been exposed to coronavirus is being piloted at Vaasa Central Hospital from May.

In the testing phase for the Ketju app, the service is used by a small number of staff at the hospital to simulate possible patients as well as healthcare authorities in a controlled environment.

"Digital identification of those exposed to the coronavirus is important for the future of Finland as a whole and regionally for the Vaasa hospital district. We want to be at the forefront of looking for tools to solve the acute crisis" explains Marina Kinnunen, Director of the Vaasa Hospital District.

The app has been developed by Finnish companies and funded in part by Sitra.

Ministers give briefing for children

Three government ministers have given a briefing for children on Friday, about the coronavirus epidemic and how it affects their lives.

It's the first time the government has arranged such an event, with the young participants able to use video links to pose their questions directly to Prime Minister Sanna Marin (SDP), Education Minister Li Andersson (Left) and Minister of Science and Culture Hanna Kosonen (Centre).

Among the topics covered were when children could go back to school, how Finland was coping with the coronavirus crisis, and what could children do during the pandemic.

Ministers were able to answer the questions, and remind the children to keep washing their hands and practice social distancing.

The full stories and more can be read here.

“Digital identification of those exposed to the coronavirus is important for the future of Finland as a whole and regionally for the Vaasa hospital district. We want to be at the forefront of looking for tools to solve the acute crisis.”

Marina Kinnunen

Director of the Vaasa Hospital District

Tausta

Daily news about the coronavirus crisis – koronauutiset englanniksi

Luotettavan tiedon tarve on kasvanut koronakriisin jatkuessa. Kaikkia maakuntamme asukkaita ei suomen- tai ruotsinkielinen media tavoita. Siksi julkaisemme koronakriisin aikana joka ilta englanninkielisen uutiskoosteen päivän tapahtumista. Uusi kooste ilmestyy luettavaksi maanantaista perjantaihin kello 19.30.

Englanninkielinen kooste koronauutisista kertoo nimenomaan päivän tiedoista ja tapahtumista Suomessa. Aineiston tuottaa Lännen Median lehtien käyttöön englanninkielinen uutispalvelu News Now Finland.

As the coronavirus crisis continues our readers have an increased need for reliable information. Not all residents of our region are reached by Finnish or Swedish-language media. That's why we've started to publish an English-language news summary of the day's coronavirus news. The new round-up will be available online Monday through Friday at 7:30pm.

The English-language compilation of coronavirus news has the latest information related to Finland. The material is produced for Lännen Media publications by the English-language news service News Now Finland.

Aiheet

Haluatko käyttää

Osallistuaksesi keskusteluihin ole hyvä ja kirjaudu TS-tunnuksillasi

Olet kirjautuneena yritystunnuksella. Yritystunnuksella ei voi osallistua keskusteluihin.
Aloita keskustelu tästä jutusta
Otsikko
TS:n verkkokeskustelun säännöt
Viesti

Viesti lähetetty!

Keskusteluja julkaistaan arkisin kello 9–23 ja viikonloppuisin kello 8–22.
Virhe viestin lähetyksessä.
TS:n verkkokeskustelun säännöt

Uudet näkökulmat keskustelussa vievät asioita eteenpäin. Siksi Turun Sanomat kannustaa verkkosivuillaan aktiiviseen ja rakentavaan keskusteluun.

Verkkokeskusteluun osallistuminen edellyttää rekisteröitymistä (jonka pääset tekemään tästä). Rekisteröityminen ei edellytä lehden tilaamista.

Keskusteluun voit kirjoittaa omalla nimelläsi tai nimimerkillä. Suosittelemme oman nimen käyttöä, sillä on arvokasta seistä mielipiteidensä takana. Ole kriittisenäkin kohtelias ja kunnioita muita. Epäasiallinen käytös estää osallistumisen keskusteluun.

Turun Sanomien verkkokeskusteluun tulevat viestit tarkastetaan ennakolta. Siksi viestit julkaistaan viiveellä, ja julkaisusta päättää toimitus. Keskusteluja julkaistaan arkisin kello 9–23 ja viikonloppuisin kello 8–22. Toimitus voi lyhentää ja muokata kirjoituksia.

Kirjoittaja on juridisessa vastuussa viestinsä sisällöstä. Rasistisia, herjaavia tai ihmisten yksityisyyttä loukkaavia viestejä ei julkaista. Muista hyvät tavat, älä huuda äläkä kiroile.

Kirjoita napakasti. Emme julkaise yli 1 800 merkin viestejä. Pysy keskusteluketjun aihepiirissä. Älä yritä muuttaa aihetta. Tekstin yhteyteen voi liittää teemaan liittyviä asiallisia linkkejä, jotka toimitus tarkistaa ennalta. Mainoksia emme julkaise.

Verkon keskustelut ovat osa Turun Sanomien sisältöä, josta olemme vastuussa. Toimitus voi harkintansa mukaan sulkea keskusteluketjun.

Kotimaa

A smartphone application that helps healthcare professionals identify people who may have been exposed to coronavirus is being piloted at Vaasa Central Hospital from May. The app in the picture is being used in Germany.
Kotimaa

Here's our evening round-up of the latest coronavirus news from Finland – Friday

Koko Suomen koronahoidon idea on ollut, että kaikki tehohoitoa tarvitsevat, sitä myös saavat.
Kotimaa

Lääkäriliiton mielestä eduskunnan hyväksymä hoidon priorisointilista olisi mahdoton toteuttaa: "Suomeen on syntynyt illuusio tehohoidon kaikkivoipaisuudesta"

Euroopan maat kärsivät koronaviruksesta eri tavoin. Esimerkiksi pahoin velkaantuneelle Italialle koronavirus on kova isku. Italialaiseen ravintolaan asennettiin tällä viikolla pleksilasi koronaviruksen leviämisen torjumiseksi.
Kotimaa

Eurooppaministeri Tuppurainen: "Suomi ei mitenkään voi kuvitella olevansa turvassa tai irti eurooppalaisesta talouskriisistä"

Bayerin Turun-tehdas on esimerkki siitä, miten suuria muutoksia ja investointeja vaadittaisiin laitoksen muuttamiseen kriisispesifien lääkkeiden tuotantoon. Hormonikierukoista on pitkä matka vaikkapa antibiootteihin.
Kotimaa

Teollisuus tyrmää ehdotuksen lääketuotannon muutoksista kriisiaikana

Teollisuusliitto on Suomen suurin teollisuuden ammattiliitto. Sillä on noin 200 000 jäsentä.
Kotimaa

Koronan seuraukset iskivät nyt suureen ammattiliittoon – aloittaa yt-neuvottelut henkilökunnan lomautuksista

Paikalliset

TS:n päivittyvä seuranta: Turussa vain kaksi uutta koronatapausta, Varsinais-Suomessa kolme

Pääministeri Sanna Marin (sd).
Kotimaa

Katso video: Pääministeri piti koronainfon lapsille

Työministeri Tuula Haataisen mukaan ravintoloiden tuen pitää vahvistaa työllisyyttä.
Kotimaa

Hallitus neuvottelee tänään uusista yritystuista ja ravintoloiden erillistuesta – Lintilä: tukikriteerejä lievennetään

Kotimaa

Krp esittää naista vangittavaksi epäiltynä törkeästä petoksesta Irakissa surmatuksi väitetyn miehen tapauksessa

Pääministeri Marinilla ei testin perusteella ole koronavirustartuntaa.
Kotimaa

Pääministerin koronavirustesti oli negatiivinen, palaa etätöistä normitilanteeseen tänään

Etusivu

Koronaepidemiaan varautuminen vei Tyksiltä resursseja, mutta koska tartuntamäärä on Varsinais-Suomessa pysynyt pienenä, odottavia potilaita pystytään nyt hoitamaan taas enemmän.
Paikalliset

Sekä Tyks että kaupunki ovat siirtäneet hoitoaikoja – ihmisten ei kuitenkaan toivota välttelevän hoitoon hakeutumista korona-aikana

Uutta elämyskeskusta esiteltiin turkulaisille vuoden 2018 helmikuussa.
Paikalliset

Arve esittää, että Turku osallistuu 30 miljoonalla Ratapihan areenayhtiön rahoitukseen

Taidemusonmäelle ei kokoonnuta tänä vappuna.
Paikalliset

Turun vappu menee webbiin – monipuolista ohjelmaa muun muassa somessa

Lukemisto

Jälkipuinti: Nyt on hermot porona

Koko Suomen koronahoidon idea on ollut, että kaikki tehohoitoa tarvitsevat, sitä myös saavat.
Kotimaa

Lääkäriliiton mielestä eduskunnan hyväksymä hoidon priorisointilista olisi mahdoton toteuttaa: "Suomeen on syntynyt illuusio tehohoidon kaikkivoipaisuudesta"

Euroopan maat kärsivät koronaviruksesta eri tavoin. Esimerkiksi pahoin velkaantuneelle Italialle koronavirus on kova isku. Italialaiseen ravintolaan asennettiin tällä viikolla pleksilasi koronaviruksen leviämisen torjumiseksi.
Kotimaa

Eurooppaministeri Tuppurainen: "Suomi ei mitenkään voi kuvitella olevansa turvassa tai irti eurooppalaisesta talouskriisistä"

Uusimmat

Here's our evening round-up of the latest coronavirus news from Finland – Friday

Sekä Tyks että kaupunki ovat siirtäneet hoitoaikoja – ihmisten ei kuitenkaan toivota välttelevän hoitoon hakeutumista korona-aikana

Aura ei pidä seurakuntaliitosta tarpeellisena – kirkkovaltuustossa päätöksestä tiukka äänestys

Jälkipuinti: Nyt on hermot porona

Koronapäiväkirja: Minna Salakarin ja perheen etätyö- ja opiskeluarkea

Lääkäriliiton mielestä eduskunnan hyväksymä hoidon priorisointilista olisi mahdoton toteuttaa: "Suomeen on syntynyt illuusio tehohoidon kaikkivoipaisuudesta"

Teatteriarvio: Striimaus on kiva kokeilu, mutta eihän se teatteria ole

Eurooppaministeri Tuppurainen: "Suomi ei mitenkään voi kuvitella olevansa turvassa tai irti eurooppalaisesta talouskriisistä"

Arve esittää, että Turku osallistuu 30 miljoonalla Ratapihan areenayhtiön rahoitukseen

Turun vappu menee webbiin – monipuolista ohjelmaa muun muassa somessa

Lisää
Täysversio Mobiili
21. vuosikerta
Copyright © 2000 - 2020 Turun Sanomat
Vastaava päätoimittaja: Kari Vainio
ISSN: 0356-133X