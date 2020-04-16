Here's our evening round-up of the latest coronavirus news from Finland – Thursday

Latest Covid-19 numbers

Summer festivals paused

Ministry forecasts 5.5% economic hit

Eckerö Line lays off 500 staff

New stay-at-home allowance introduced

A third of workers stressed by coronavirus

A plane of Finnair carrying special medical face masks and other medical equipments from China is unloaded at Helsinki-Vantaa airport, Vantaa, Finland, 15 April 2020.
A plane of Finnair carrying special medical face masks and other medical equipments from China is unloaded at Helsinki-Vantaa airport, Vantaa, Finland, 15 April 2020.
Kotimaa | Lännen Media | | 0

Lännen Media / News Now Finland

Latest Covid-19 numbers

The Finnish Institute of Health and Welfare THL says there are now 3,369 confirmed cases of coronavirus – that's up 132 from the day before.

Although THL says that most of the cases of coronavirus in Finland have so far been mild, there have also been 75 deaths, an increase of three since Wednesday. More detailed information is known about some of the deaths, and almost three-quarters of them have been men.

The majority of cases – more than 2,100 – have been reported in Uusimaa, and with the government ending travel restrictions for the southern region already on Wednesday, public health officials will be looking carefully at whether people start to move more freely into and out of Uusimaa, and possibly track the virus to other parts of the city by cars or trains.

Prime Minister
Prime Minister

Summer festival season on pause

Finland's busy – and economically important – summer festival season is on pause because of the coronavirus pandemic. Prime Minister Sanna Marin (SDP) said on Thursday that the government will make a decision during April about whether to let them go ahead.

Festivals Finland, an umbrella group representing the many different kinds of festivals which happen every year, say that although a package of financial help from the government for April and May is welcomed, they need something similar for the summer months as well.

"Festivals are the platform for all kinds of culture and arts, and you can imagine what it means if it s canceled for one year" says Kai Amberla, Executive Director of Festivals Finland.

Amberla says that while people commonly think of festivals as big music events attracting tens of thousands of people, it's more common to have classical music events, theater, opera, film, dance and family-focused festivals - some of which might just attract audiences numbering in the dozens to performances.

Any extra bailouts for the arts would have to fit all the different types of festivals that are popular during summer in Finland.

Ministry forecasts 5.5% economic hit

The Ministry of Finance has released its economic review for 2019, and forecasts the economy will shrink by 5.5% this year due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The ministry notes that the shift in fortunes for economies around the world because of the virus has been “unprecedented in its speed and scale.”

The lockdown measures that Finland has taken have “serious consequences” for Finland’s economic growth with the biggest drop in gross domestic product GDP expected to hit in the second quarter of this year (April, May and June) and then pick up after that. GDP is now forecast to grow by 1.3% in 2021 and 2022.

“Everything depends on how deeply the economy plunges and how long it stays there. The danger is that the longer the economy suffers, the greater the difficulty in reviving it” says Mikko Spolander, Director General of the Economics Department at the Ministry of Finance.

Finland financial deficit will rise by almost €14 billion to a total of €16.6 billion – or 7.2% of GDP - because of the effects of the pandemic. Read more.

Every third worker in Finland is mentally exhausted by the current coronavirus situation. Artyom Mitroskin and Timo Artsola keep up the spirits while building an apartment project of Peab in the Takahuhti district of Tampere.
Every third worker in Finland is mentally exhausted by the current coronavirus situation. Artyom Mitroskin and Timo Artsola keep up the spirits while building an apartment project of Peab in the Takahuhti district of Tampere.

Eckerö Line lays off 500 staff

Ferry operator Eckerö Line is making up to 500 staff redundant. The majority of them are seafarers, according to the Seaman's Union, and cuts will be felt for the crews of the M/s Eckerö and M/s Birka Stockholm in Åland and mainland Finland as well as Birka Cruises' Stockholm Office. Just a skeleton crew of 13 people will be kept work on the ships.

A letter of termination has been sent to the employees promising full pay for their notice period which in most cases is five or six months.

The company has been in talks with unions about how best to handle the process, and has agreed that when the situation improves they will take back staff who previously got made redundant, for a period of nine months.

Two Eckerö Line ships, the M/s Finlandia and M/s Finbo Cargo are working on 'security of supply' routes transporting goods between Helsinki and Tallinn.

New stay-at-home allowance introduced

The government is proposing some extra financial help for parents who have to presently remain at home, unpaid, while looking after sick children during the coronavirus crisis. Loss of income payments would also be made for anyone sent to quarantine at home when they return to Finland from abroad and don't get paid from their jobs during this time. .

The temporary support would compensate for the wages lost by a parent or spouse when someone with a work contract ends up having to take unpaid leave from work to care for their sick child.

"Securing people's livelihoods in the midst of a crisis is one of the Government's key objectives. This proposal aims to improve the financial situation of people absent from work due to restrictive measures, and the situation of their families" says Aino-Kaisa Pekonen (Left) Finland's Minister of Social Affairs and Health.

The benefit is payable for 14 days.

A third of workers exhausted by coronavirus stress

One-in-three wage earners in Finland is mentally exhausted by the current coronavirus situation, and the strain and uncertainty it places on their working life.

That’s the results of a questionnaire conducted by the Employees’ Union Erto which finds that workers say their ability to cope at work has reduced, and they’re also worried about how to cope for months after the crisis as well.

The Erto survey found that workers are concerned about their livelihoods and feel left behind in public debate by companies about the situation. The survey was conducted by YouGov Finland and answered by 1,000 employees.

The full stories and more can be read here: www.newsnowfinland.fi

"Everything depends on how deeply the economy plunges and how long it stays there."

Mikko Spolander

Ministry of Finance

Tausta

Daily news about the coronavirus crisis – koronauutiset englanniksi

Luotettavan tiedon tarve on kasvanut koronakriisin jatkuessa. Kaikkia maakuntamme asukkaita ei suomen- tai ruotsinkielinen media tavoita. Siksi julkaisemme koronakriisin aikana joka ilta englanninkielisen uutiskoosteen päivän tapahtumista. Uusi kooste ilmestyy luettavaksi maanantaista perjantaihin kello 19.30.

Englanninkielinen kooste koronauutisista kertoo nimenomaan päivän tiedoista ja tapahtumista Suomessa. Aineiston tuottaa Lännen Median lehtien käyttöön englanninkielinen uutispalvelu News Now Finland.

As the coronavirus crisis continues our readers have an increased need for reliable information. Not all residents of our region are reached by Finnish or Swedish-language media. That's why we've started to publish an English-language news summary of the day's coronavirus news. The new round-up will be available online Monday through Friday at 7:30pm.

The English-language compilation of coronavirus news has the latest information related to Finland. The material is produced for Lännen Media publications by the English-language news service News Now Finland.

Aiheet

Haluatko käyttää

Osallistuaksesi keskusteluihin ole hyvä ja kirjaudu TS-tunnuksillasi

Olet kirjautuneena yritystunnuksella. Yritystunnuksella ei voi osallistua keskusteluihin.
Aloita keskustelu tästä jutusta
Otsikko
TS:n verkkokeskustelun säännöt
Viesti

Viesti lähetetty!

Keskusteluja julkaistaan arkisin kello 9–23 ja viikonloppuisin kello 8–22.
Virhe viestin lähetyksessä.
TS:n verkkokeskustelun säännöt

Uudet näkökulmat keskustelussa vievät asioita eteenpäin. Siksi Turun Sanomat kannustaa verkkosivuillaan aktiiviseen ja rakentavaan keskusteluun.

Verkkokeskusteluun osallistuminen edellyttää rekisteröitymistä (jonka pääset tekemään tästä). Rekisteröityminen ei edellytä lehden tilaamista.

Keskusteluun voit kirjoittaa omalla nimelläsi tai nimimerkillä. Suosittelemme oman nimen käyttöä, sillä on arvokasta seistä mielipiteidensä takana. Ole kriittisenäkin kohtelias ja kunnioita muita. Epäasiallinen käytös estää osallistumisen keskusteluun.

Turun Sanomien verkkokeskusteluun tulevat viestit tarkastetaan ennakolta. Siksi viestit julkaistaan viiveellä, ja julkaisusta päättää toimitus. Keskusteluja julkaistaan arkisin kello 9–23 ja viikonloppuisin kello 8–22. Toimitus voi lyhentää ja muokata kirjoituksia.

Kirjoittaja on juridisessa vastuussa viestinsä sisällöstä. Rasistisia, herjaavia tai ihmisten yksityisyyttä loukkaavia viestejä ei julkaista. Muista hyvät tavat, älä huuda äläkä kiroile.

Kirjoita napakasti. Emme julkaise yli 1 800 merkin viestejä. Pysy keskusteluketjun aihepiirissä. Älä yritä muuttaa aihetta. Tekstin yhteyteen voi liittää teemaan liittyviä asiallisia linkkejä, jotka toimitus tarkistaa ennalta. Mainoksia emme julkaise.

Verkon keskustelut ovat osa Turun Sanomien sisältöä, josta olemme vastuussa. Toimitus voi harkintansa mukaan sulkea keskusteluketjun.

Kotimaa

Huoltovarmuuskeskuksen tilaamia sairaalatason suojaimia saapui Helsinki-Vantaan lentokentälle keskiviikkona.
Kotimaa

Kommentti: Ministeriön hankintaesitykset paljastavat yhtäkkiä räjähtäneen suojainkysynnän ja varastoinnin tarpeen

Milla Niskanen ja Jesse Ruhalahti kävelivät maaliskuussa Tampereella kasvot hengityssuojaimilla suojattuina. Niskanen ja pariskunnan lapsi kuuluvat riskiryhmään.
Kotimaa

STM:n ylijohtaja: yhteistyö THL:n kanssa toimii hyvin – Asiantuntijan mukaan on ymmärrettävää, että hallituksen ja THL:n linjassa on eroja

A plane of Finnair carrying special medical face masks and other medical equipments from China is unloaded at Helsinki-Vantaa airport, Vantaa, Finland, 15 April 2020.
Kotimaa

Here's our evening round-up of the latest coronavirus news from Finland – Thursday

Kotimaa

Rajavartiolaitos muistuttaa, ettei se myönnä laivamatkustajille lupalappuja rajanylitykseen

Perussuomalaisten puheenjohtaja Jussi Halla-aho kuvasi suomalaista varautumista kuplaksi.
Kotimaa

Suojamaskien hankintasotku puhututti eduskuntaa – Halla-aho: "Suomalainen varautuminen on kupla"

Liikenne- ja viestintäministeri on nimittänyt kärsineen median selvityshenkilöksi JSN:n entisen puheenjohtajan, toimittaja-kirjailija Elina Grundströmin.
Kotimaa

Koronakriisin vaikutuksia journalismiin selvitetään pika-aikataululla – selvityshenkilöksi JSN:n ex-puheenjohtaja

Paikalliset

TS:n päivittyvä seuranta: Myllykodissa yksi kuolemantapaus, Turussa yhteensä 86 tartuntaa

Maailma

Ruotsissa yli 1 300 menehtynyt koronavirukseen – tehohoidossa yli 900

Turun yliopiston entinen rehtori Kalervo Väänänen kuuluu lääkekehityskeskukselle liiketoimintasuunnitelmaa laativaan työryhmään.
Kotimaa

Lääkekehityskeskus voi aloittaa ensi vuonna – sopimusta odotellaan kesäksi

Aino-Mari ja Jussi Tuuri loivat omaan olohuoneeseensa Akseli Gallen-Kallelan klassikkoteoksen Lemminkäisen äiti. Punainen virta syntyi pölynimurista ja pojan kasvoille on aseteltu vessapaperia.
Kotimaa

Tuonelan virta syntyi punaisesta imurista ja kulmasohvasta – katso kuvat, miksi #karanteenitaidetta-haaste on ollut menestys

Etusivu

Milla Niskanen ja Jesse Ruhalahti kävelivät maaliskuussa Tampereella kasvot hengityssuojaimilla suojattuina. Niskanen ja pariskunnan lapsi kuuluvat riskiryhmään.
Kotimaa

STM:n ylijohtaja: yhteistyö THL:n kanssa toimii hyvin – Asiantuntijan mukaan on ymmärrettävää, että hallituksen ja THL:n linjassa on eroja

Paikalliset

TS:n päivittyvä seuranta: Myllykodissa yksi kuolemantapaus, Turussa yhteensä 86 tartuntaa

Paikalliset

Koronavirusepidemia rokottaa seurakuntayhtymän kirstua –  siirtää suunniteltuja investointeja neljän miljoonan euron edestä

Paikalliset

Varsinais-Suomen sairaanhoitopiirin johtajapesteihin kova kiinnostus

Paikalliset

Koronavirusepidemia ei ole vaikuttanut Logomon siltatyömaalla – "Sairastumisiakaan ei ole ollut"

Huoltovarmuuskeskuksen tilaamia sairaalatason suojaimia saapui Helsinki-Vantaan lentokentälle keskiviikkona.
Kotimaa

Kommentti: Ministeriön hankintaesitykset paljastavat yhtäkkiä räjähtäneen suojainkysynnän ja varastoinnin tarpeen

Uusimmat

Kommentti: Ministeriön hankintaesitykset paljastavat yhtäkkiä räjähtäneen suojainkysynnän ja varastoinnin tarpeen

STM:n ylijohtaja: yhteistyö THL:n kanssa toimii hyvin – Asiantuntijan mukaan on ymmärrettävää, että hallituksen ja THL:n linjassa on eroja

Here's our evening round-up of the latest coronavirus news from Finland – Thursday

Rajavartiolaitos muistuttaa, ettei se myönnä laivamatkustajille lupalappuja rajanylitykseen

Koronavirusepidemia rokottaa seurakuntayhtymän kirstua –  siirtää suunniteltuja investointeja neljän miljoonan euron edestä

Suojamaskien hankintasotku puhututti eduskuntaa – Halla-aho: "Suomalainen varautuminen on kupla"

Varsinais-Suomen sairaanhoitopiirin johtajapesteihin kova kiinnostus

Kirja-arvio: Karin Erlandssonin komea fantasiasarja kasvaa edetessään – päätösosa näyttää mitä riippuvuus aiheuttaa läheisille

Koronakriisin vaikutuksia journalismiin selvitetään pika-aikataululla – selvityshenkilöksi JSN:n ex-puheenjohtaja

Raisio perumassa kesätyöpaikat – tilalle tarjottaisiin kesätyöseteliä

Lisää
Täysversio Mobiili
21. vuosikerta
Copyright © 2000 - 2020 Turun Sanomat
Vastaava päätoimittaja: Kari Vainio
ISSN: 0356-133X