Here's our evening round-up of the latest coronavirus news from Finland – Easter Monday

Latest virus numbers

Supply Agency management team members suspended

Blood service calls for donations epidemic

Government's seasonal work scheme appeal

Police threaten fines for teens after Pori mass gathering

The Director of NESA Tomi Lounema resigned on Friday after admitting that proper background checks weren&#39;t carried out into the companies or individuals behind two multi-million euro contracts to supply medical-grade face masks from China.
The Director of NESA Tomi Lounema resigned on Friday after admitting that proper background checks weren't carried out into the companies or individuals behind two multi-million euro contracts to supply medical-grade face masks from China.
Kotimaa | Lännen Media | | 0

Lännen Media / News Now Finland

Latest coronavirus numbers

The Finnish Institute for Health and Welfare THL reports there are now 3,064 confirmed cases of coronavirus in Finland - that's up 90 from the previous day. There have also been 59 deaths from Covid-19, an increase of three from yesterday.

The majority of cases are still to be found in the Helsinki and Uusimaa Hospital District, where travel restrictions to try and halt the spread of the virus are in place until the weekend.

THL says they have more detailed information on 37 of the patients who died - their median age is 81-years old, and 70% of the deaths are in men and 30% women.

Around the country on Monday there are 230 patients in hospital getting medical care for coronavirus, and 74 are in intensive care beds.

Minister of Employment Tuula Haatainen (SDP) has ordered an inquiry into possibly failings at National Emergency Supply Agency NESA.
Minister of Employment Tuula Haatainen (SDP) has ordered an inquiry into possibly failings at National Emergency Supply Agency NESA.

Supply Agency's management team members suspended

Two members of the management team at the National Emergency Supply Agency NESA have been suspended from their positions while an investigation is carried out into the purchase of faulty medical face masks.

The Director of NESA Tomi Lounema already resigned on Friday after admitting that proper background checks weren't carried out into the companies or individuals behind two multi-million euro contracts to supply medical-grade face masks from China.

NESA made deals with a Finnish beautician who runs a plastic surgery business in Estonia, and a businessman who runs a payday loan operation. When the masks arrived in Finland last week 230,000 of them did not meet the high standard needed to be used in hospitals.

Minister of Employment Tuula Haatainen (SDP) has ordered an inquiry into possibly failings at NESA.

The Finnish Red Cross Blood Service Veripalvelu is reminding people that it still needs donations of blood even during the coronavirus crisis.
The Finnish Red Cross Blood Service Veripalvelu is reminding people that it still needs donations of blood even during the coronavirus crisis.

Blood service calls for donations during epidemic

The Finnish Red Cross Blood Service Veripalvelu is reminding people that it still needs donations of blood even during the coronavirus crisis.

Finland needs hundreds of blood donors every day during normal times, and although there is less need for blood products like red blood cells, platelets and plasma because many routine surgeries have been postponed, Veripalvelu still wants donors to make appointments.

Anyone who had a confirmed coronavirus test will have to wait 14 days before they can donate blood and healthcare experts say it will not weaken your immune system to donate blood. However, appointments should be made in advance during the epidemic.

The Ministry of Economic Affairs and Employment is advertising on social media for more people to take on seasonal agricultural work.
The Ministry of Economic Affairs and Employment is advertising on social media for more people to take on seasonal agricultural work.

Government's seasonal work scheme appeal

The Ministry of Economic Affairs and Employment is advertising on social media for more people to take on seasonal agricultural work and make up a shortfall of foreign workers who would normally do the jobs.

"The coronavirus has cut off entry of foreign seasonal workers for Finnish farms" says the Ministry's new seasonwork.fi website.

"Finnish farms are currently facing a severe shortage of labour for spring and summer seasonal work. Every available pair of hands is needed, in order to secure domestic food on Finnish dinner tables."

The scheme is targeting people who have been laid off without a summer job, students, retired people, immigrants, and unemployed people. Some of the jobs could be picking berries, planting seedlings or harvesting other crops.

Police threaten fines for teens after Pori mass gathering

Police in southwest Finland say they could impose fines on young people after three days of mass gatherings over the Easter weekend.

Officers in Pori had to intervene when up to 100 young people got together in two locations – despite coronavirus rules that ban groups of more than 10 people.

It happened at an ABC petrol station and at a Prisma in Mikkola, and Southwest Finland Police say there were some scuffles among the various groups which could have been fueled by ethnic rivalries, and called it “childish and stupid.”

In a statement, officers urged parents to keep especially the younger children away from these sort of events, and that older children could “spend their time in some more useful activity.”

The full stories and more can be read here: www.newsnowfinland.fi

"Finnish farms are currently facing a severe shortage of labour for spring and summer seasonal work. Every available pair of hands is needed, in order to secure domestic food on Finnish dinner tables."

Seasonwork.fi website

Ministry of Economic Affairs and Employment

Tausta

Daily news about the coronavirus crisis – koronauutiset englanniksi

Luotettavan tiedon tarve on kasvanut koronakriisin jatkuessa. Kaikkia maakuntamme asukkaita ei suomen- tai ruotsinkielinen media tavoita. Siksi julkaisemme koronakriisin aikana joka ilta englanninkielisen uutiskoosteen päivän tapahtumista. Uusi kooste ilmestyy luettavaksi maanantaista perjantaihin kello 19.30.

Englanninkielinen kooste koronauutisista kertoo nimenomaan päivän tiedoista ja tapahtumista Suomessa. Aineiston tuottaa Lännen Median lehtien käyttöön englanninkielinen uutispalvelu News Now Finland.

As the coronavirus crisis continues our readers have an increased need for reliable information. Not all residents of our region are reached by Finnish or Swedish-language media. That's why we've started to publish an English-language news summary of the day's coronavirus news. The new round-up will be available online Monday through Friday at 7:30pm.

The English-language compilation of coronavirus news has the latest information related to Finland. The material is produced for Lännen Media publications by the English-language news service News Now Finland.

Aiheet

Haluatko käyttää

Osallistuaksesi keskusteluihin ole hyvä ja kirjaudu TS-tunnuksillasi

Olet kirjautuneena yritystunnuksella. Yritystunnuksella ei voi osallistua keskusteluihin.
Aloita keskustelu tästä jutusta
Otsikko
TS:n verkkokeskustelun säännöt
Viesti

Viesti lähetetty!

Keskusteluja julkaistaan arkisin kello 9–23 ja viikonloppuisin kello 8–22.
Virhe viestin lähetyksessä.
TS:n verkkokeskustelun säännöt

Uudet näkökulmat keskustelussa vievät asioita eteenpäin. Siksi Turun Sanomat kannustaa verkkosivuillaan aktiiviseen ja rakentavaan keskusteluun.

Verkkokeskusteluun osallistuminen edellyttää rekisteröitymistä (jonka pääset tekemään tästä). Rekisteröityminen ei edellytä lehden tilaamista.

Keskusteluun voit kirjoittaa omalla nimelläsi tai nimimerkillä. Suosittelemme oman nimen käyttöä, sillä on arvokasta seistä mielipiteidensä takana. Ole kriittisenäkin kohtelias ja kunnioita muita. Epäasiallinen käytös estää osallistumisen keskusteluun.

Turun Sanomien verkkokeskusteluun tulevat viestit tarkastetaan ennakolta. Siksi viestit julkaistaan viiveellä, ja julkaisusta päättää toimitus. Keskusteluja julkaistaan arkisin kello 9–23 ja viikonloppuisin kello 8–22. Toimitus voi lyhentää ja muokata kirjoituksia.

Kirjoittaja on juridisessa vastuussa viestinsä sisällöstä. Rasistisia, herjaavia tai ihmisten yksityisyyttä loukkaavia viestejä ei julkaista. Muista hyvät tavat, älä huuda äläkä kiroile.

Kirjoita napakasti. Emme julkaise yli 1 800 merkin viestejä. Pysy keskusteluketjun aihepiirissä. Älä yritä muuttaa aihetta. Tekstin yhteyteen voi liittää teemaan liittyviä asiallisia linkkejä, jotka toimitus tarkistaa ennalta. Mainoksia emme julkaise.

Verkon keskustelut ovat osa Turun Sanomien sisältöä, josta olemme vastuussa. Toimitus voi harkintansa mukaan sulkea keskusteluketjun.

Kotimaa

The Director of NESA Tomi Lounema resigned on Friday after admitting that proper background checks weren't carried out into the companies or individuals behind two multi-million euro contracts to supply medical-grade face masks from China.
Kotimaa

Here's our evening round-up of the latest coronavirus news from Finland – Easter Monday

Kotimaa

Suojavarusteita saadaan Suomeen tiistaina vain yksi koneellinen

Huoltovarmuuskeskuksen johtaja Tomi Lounema ilmoitti viime viikolla jättäneensä eroanomuksen.
Kotimaa

Huoltovarmuuskeskus on hyllyttänyt kaksi johtoryhmän jäsentä

Helsingin yliopistosairaalassa käsitellään suuri määrä koronavirusnäytteitä päivittäin.
Kotimaa

Analyysi: Uudet koronavirusluvut tuovat toivoa – sairaalahoidossa olevien määrät lievässä laskussa Suomessa

Poliisilla on riittänyt töitä pääsiäisen öinä muun muassa Porissa, Etelä-Pohjanmaalla ja Uudenmaan rajalla.
Kotimaa

Nuoriso on uhmannut kokoontumisrajoituksia Porissa – Jopa sadan nuoren joukossa haastettu riitaa keskenään ja poliisin kanssa

Huoltovarmuuskeskus saa Kiinassa apua tullausten ja muiden muodollisuuksien osalta Ulkoministeriöltä.
Kotimaa

Suomeen saapuu tiistaina kolme koneellista suojavarusteita, kertoo Huoltovarmuuskeskus

Kaduilla on tyhjää. Asiantuntijat ovat arvioineet, että suomalaiset ovat noudattaneet suosituksia etäisyyden pitämisestä ja kotona pysymisestä hyvin. Huolena on, että pääsiäisvapaiden aikana kansalaiset ovat höllentäneet eristäytymistä ja tavanneet toisiaan enemmän.
Kotimaa

Suomessa seitsemän uutta koronakuolemaa, THL:n tiedot kertovat, minkä ikäisiä ovat Suomessa kuolleet – Kiinassa uusi nousu koronatapauksissa, valtaosa peräisin Venäjältä

Maanviljelys eli farmaaminen oli monelle Suomesta lähteneelle luontainen ammatinvalinta.
Kotimaa

Menneisyys puhuu sitä kuulevalle – mitä yhteistä on 1900-luvun alun amerikansuomalaisilla ja 2000-luvun maahanmuuttajilla?

GoParking-yrityksen parkkipaikalla Helsinki-Vantaan lentoaseman läheisyydessä oli pääsiäisviikolla autiota, koska matkustaminen on loppunut lähes kokonaan.
Kotimaa

"Tämän mukaan pitää elää" – Ruoan kuljetus ihmisten sijasta oli ratkaisu lentokenttäkuljetuksia tehneen yrityksen ahdinkoon

Huoltovarmuuskeskuksen toimitusjohtaja Tomi Lounema irtisanoutui tehtävästään maskikohun vuoksi.
Kotimaa

Mitä kaikkea maskikohusta nyt tiedetään? Kokosimme vastaukset keskeisimpiin kysymyksiin epäonnistuneesta miljoonakaupasta

Etusivu

Varsinais-Suomessa on jatkettu koronatestaamista läpi pääsiäisen.
Paikalliset

Ylilääkäri tyrmää lehtiväitteet: Turussa testattu ahkerasti läpi pääsiäisen

Olli Koivunen on huolissaan koko ravialan tulevaisuudesta, mikäli kilpailutauko pitkittyy.
Urheilu

Koronavirus huolettaa Harri Koivusen ravitilalla – "ravikilpailut ovat se juttu, mikä pitää alaa hengissä"

Kotimaa

Suojavarusteita saadaan Suomeen tiistaina vain yksi koneellinen

Ruslan Zhbankov jatkaa TuTo Volleyn päävalmentajana myös ensi kaudella.
Urheilu

TuTo Volley jatkaa tutussa komennossa – venäläinen mestarivalmentaja luotsaa ykkössarjan joukkuetta tulevallakin kaudella

The Director of NESA Tomi Lounema resigned on Friday after admitting that proper background checks weren't carried out into the companies or individuals behind two multi-million euro contracts to supply medical-grade face masks from China.
Kotimaa

Here's our evening round-up of the latest coronavirus news from Finland – Easter Monday

Paikalliset

TS:n päivittyvä seuranta: Varsinais-Suomessa todettiin pääsiäisenä neljä uutta koronatartuntaa

Uusimmat

TuTo Volley jatkaa tutussa komennossa – venäläinen mestarivalmentaja luotsaa ykkössarjan joukkuetta tulevallakin kaudella

Here's our evening round-up of the latest coronavirus news from Finland – Easter Monday

Suojavarusteita saadaan Suomeen tiistaina vain yksi koneellinen

Pääsiäisenä lähes puolet enemmän kotihälytyksiä kuin vuosi sitten – Naantalissa tutkitaan tahallaan sytytettyä kerrostalopaloa

Ylilääkäri tyrmää lehtiväitteet: Turussa testattu ahkerasti läpi pääsiäisen

TS:n päivittyvä seuranta: Varsinais-Suomessa todettiin pääsiäisenä neljä uutta koronatartuntaa

Suojaako veresi sinua korona­- tai norovirukselta? Selvitimme, miten veriryhmät altistavat sairauksille – Lue 13 kiperää kysymystä ja vastausta verestä

Koronavirus huolettaa Harri Koivusen ravitilalla – "ravikilpailut ovat se juttu, mikä pitää alaa hengissä"

Extreme: Nuoret haluaisivat uudistaa uskonnon opetusta

Huoltovarmuuskeskus on hyllyttänyt kaksi johtoryhmän jäsentä

Lisää
Täysversio Mobiili
21. vuosikerta
Copyright © 2000 - 2020 Turun Sanomat
Vastaava päätoimittaja: Kari Vainio
ISSN: 0356-133X