Here's our evening round-up of the latest coronavirus news from Finland – it's a daily service for our readers

Lännen Media / News Now Finland

Luotettavan tiedon tarve on kasvanut koronakriisin jatkuessa. Kaikkia maakuntamme asukkaita ei suomen tai ruotsinkielinen media tavoita. Siksi julkaisemme koronakriisin aikana joka ilta englanninkielisen uutiskoosteen päivän tapahtumista. Uusi kooste ilmestyy luettavaksi maanantaista perjantaihin kello 19.30.

Englanninkielinen kooste koronauutisista kertoo nimenomaan päivän tiedoista ja tapahtumista Suomessa. Aineiston tuottaa Lännen Median lehtien käyttöön englanninkielinen uutispalvelu News Now Finland.

As the coronavirus crisis continues our readers have an increased need for reliable information. Not all residents of our region are reached by Finnish or Swedish-language media. That's why we've started to publish an English-language news summary of the day's coronavirus news. The new round-up will be available online Monday through Friday at 7:30pm.

The English-language compilation of coronavirus news has the latest information related to Finland. The material is produced for Lännen Media publications by the English-language news service News Now Finland.

The Finnish Institute for Health and Welfare, THL, says there have been 2,176 confirmed cases of coronavirus in Finland. That's an increase of 249 cases from the day before, one of the largest jumps so far – but it also reflects an increase in the number of patients being tested every day.

THL says they've now tested almost 33,000 people since the first Covid-19 case was confirmed in Finland at the end of January. THL says that testing capacity will be increased to more than 4,000 samples per day "in the coming weeks."

Across the country the number of people needing hospital treatment for coronavirus has risen to 228, with 81 patients in intensive care.

Finland's restaurant and cafe owners are looking for new ways to do business now that they’ve had to close for customers, to help slow the spread of coronavirus. By law all bars, cafes, nightclubs and restaurants are closed until the end of May, and it means some business owners are pivoting from dine-in to delivery instead, which is still allowed.

One Bar & Restaurant in Porvoo, which previously had to lay off nine staff when customers stopped showing up, has switched to delivering food boxes with several meals inside.

“We've made a concept that's low cost, and low waste. We know what we're going to make the next day and we go to the wholesaler and get just what we need and no extra. It’s simple and effective in that sense” says owner Petter Larsen.

There's growing pressure too for a specific package of financial help for the hospitality industry, with players like Wolt saying they've been actively lobbying the government to do more. While Wolt has seen 100 new restaurants join their platform recently, including a number of fine dining restaurants, they've also seen 200 restaurants close down.

Police officers check passengers' documents on the long-distance train between Helsinki and Lahti. The southwestern region of Uusimaa – which includes the capital – has been isolated and cut off from the rest of the country following a unanimous parliamentary vote on 27 March, in a bid to slow down the spread of the pandemic COVID-19 disease.

The Finnish Institute for Health and Welfare, THL, is launching a new national project to gather more data about people who have been confirmed with coronavirus.

Researchers will look to see whether individual factors like lifestyle or hereditary health conditions play a part in how the virus progresses in different people, and what symptoms it causes.

"The results of the study can be used at a later stage in the planning of treatment and preventive measures for coronavirus. The first results are expected to be available already during this epidemic, especially if it is prolonged due to control measures” says Research Professor Markus Perola.

THL wants to sign up 3,000 people to the project who have either received a confirmed Covid-19 diagnosis, or who are suspected to have had the virus. The research is being carried out in cooperation with university hospitals, the Red Cross blood service, and private healthcare providers.

Mainos (Teksti jatkuu alla)

This year’s Slush startup event, set to be held in November, has been canceled due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

Organisers made the announcement on Monday afternoon and say that startups are facing “unprecedented challenges” with help needed more than ever.

“We don’t know how the global coronavirus pandemic will evolve, what will happen over the next couple of weeks, let alone in November” says CEO Miika Huttunen, who was only appointed to the role in February.

Huttunen says canceling so far in advance was the responsible thing to do, and that the Slush organisation will now refocus to helping entrepreneurs during the coming months.

The sleeper train service which connects Lapland with the capital has been suspended until at least 24th May.

VR Groups says that the train, which originates in Kemijärvi and stops at Rovaniemi before heading further south to Kemi, Oulu, Tampere and Hämeenlinna, has to stop because of a significant decrease in passenger numbers.

The government has also advised people to avoid all leisure travel.

At the end of March, VR announced the Helsinki–Kolari night train route was also being suspended during the coronavirus crisis.

The Stockmann Group has filed paperwork with Helsinki District Court on Monday for corporate restructuring. It comes after the company says the coronavirus has caused a "significant impact on the company’s customer volumes and cash flow."

Stockmann says it discussed the difficulties with its main bankers and creditors.

The company is in the middle of a multi-million cost savings drive, and although online sales have improved in recent weeks as customers switch from going to the stores, to e-commerce, the company says "the online sales growth cannot compensate for the drastic decline in customer volumes in the current exceptional situation."

"We have been working tirelessly and passionately with all our Stockmann and Lindex employees to improve our business performance and to serve our customers in the best possible way" says CEO Jari Latvanen.

More than 60 Finnish classical musicians have joined together online – but remotely – to record a coronavirus-inspired version of the Jean Sibelius classic Finlandia.

Sinfonia Lahti recorded the new version last week, and it's already become a YouTube hit.

"We have made really many recordings, and Finlandia is a wonderful piece, a statement of please let us be here in our beautiful Finland with this virus, and so it’s like a prayer for the whole Finnish people that everybody could be in a safe place” explains concertmaster Maaria Leino.

Musicians, who had to record themselves at home on their mobile phones, while listening to a tick-tock sound in lieu of conductor, and a piano backing track to ensure they were playing along at the right time. The final piece, when mixed together by sound engineers, was something rather special.

"It’s amazing! I didn’t expect anything like this!" says double bass player Eero Munter, who says that the tune Finlandia is "deep in our Finnish souls."

The full stories and more can be read here: www.newsnowfinland.fi