Tanskalainen heavy metal -yhtye Volbeat joutuu perumaan Hartwall Arenan keskiviikkoisen konserttinsa. Peruuntuminen johtuu siitä, että Postin tukilakko pysäytti myös Suomen lipun alla kulkevan rahtiliikenteen merillä. Yhtyettä kiertuehenkilöstöineen, soittimineen ja tarvikkeineen ei saatu turvallisesti suomeen Merimies-Unionin tukilakon vuoksi.

Live Nationin tiedotteen mukaan vaihtoehtoja konsertin toteuttamiseksi etsittiin viimeiseen asti, mutta tiukkojen kiertueaikataulujen vuoksi keinoa ei löytynyt.

Konserttiin ostetut liput voi palauttaa Ticketmasterille verkon palautuslomakkeella tai postitse osoitteeseen Ticketmaster Suomi, PL 667, 00100 Helsinki.

Kuoreen tulee liittää pääsylippujen lisäksi nimesi, osoitteesi, puhelinnumerosi, pankkitilin IBAN numero sekä mahdollinen sähköpostiosoite.

Yhtye pahoittelee Live Nationin tiedotteessa peruuntunutta esiintymistään. Volbeatin jäsenet kertovat toivovansa lakkojen päättyvän positiiviseen lopputulokseen ja saapuvansa soittamaan suomalaisfaneilleen mahdollisimman pian.

– Hello, Finland! Due to the current country-wide labor strikes, we will unfortunately have to cancel our show at Hartwall Arena this Wednesday, November 27th. Many of the people and services that we depend on to get the bands, touring crew and gear safely to and from Helsinki will be on strike and it will be impossible for us to arrive in your beautiful city in time for the show. Please contact your point of purchase for a full refund. Please know that we hope for these strikes to have a positive outcome, and we are already planning our next trip to come play for all of you amazing fans (announcements to be made soon). In the meantime, please keep rocking, have a great holiday season and we will see you in the new year, yhtye lausuu.